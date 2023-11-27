OMG! Rani Mukerji reveals after the release of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, there were many divorces, “It is very important to talk about…”

MUMBAI: Rani Mukherji is one of the finest Indian film actresses. She has won millions of hearts with her women oriented roles and powerful characters. She recently opened up about her role in the polarizing film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and how the film had a surprising effect on many couples.

Also Read- Must read! "Rani Mukherjee and Tara Sutaria looks so similar" netizens reacts to this new video of the actress Rani Mukherjee

Rani who plays the role of Maya said, “I think what happened with Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna was that, after the film (was released), there were a lot of divorces. There were a lot of people going to the theatre and watching the film in extreme discomfort. And I think that is the feedback Karan got for his film, and I think it opened eyes for a lot of people and they took the decision of being happy.”

She added, “What is beautiful about Maya’s character is that she loved Rishi in a different capacity and as a friend. What she found in Shah Rukh’s character was the romance she was always looking for. It is very important to talk about a woman’s wants and her choices. Just because the husband doesn’t beat you, it does not mean that he is good in bed or you are in love with him. A woman is never asked, ‘Are you attracted to this man?”

Also Read- Must read! "Rani Mukherjee and Tara Sutaria looks so similar" netizens reacts to this new video of the actress Rani Mukherjee

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna was a Karan Johar directorial and also starred Preity Zinta, Abhishek Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan in key roles. Rani was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Indiatoday