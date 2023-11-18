Must read! "Rani Mukherjee and Tara Sutaria looks so similar" netizens reacts to this new video of the actress Rani Mukherjee

Rani Mukerji was spotted attending an event, there are many comments that are saying that she is looking like Tara Sutaria
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 11/18/2023 - 14:26
movie_image: 
Rani

MUMBAI : Actress Rani Mukerji is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in acting space, over the time with her great acting and her solid on screen she has created a solid mark in the hearts and minds of the fans who always looks forward to the new posts of the actress, and now there is video of the actress getting viral all over where she was seen attending an event and grabbing the attention of the fans,

 

 

Indeed the actress is looking lovely as a boss lady in her outfit, indeed this is a never seen before fashion statement given by the actress now in this video as she was spotted attending the event, the fans are showering all the love for the actress and they have their set of comments.

Also read-Wow! Animal trailer to be out this date

As we see these comments many are saying the dressing is very different and unique. Also few are comparing the looks of the actress with the actress Tara Sutaria, they are saying she is looking very similar to her, also many are stating different hilarious comments on her blazer and her outfit.

Indeed she has grabbed the attention of the fans with her presence and we would love to see more of the actress in the coming days. What are your views on this video and on these comments, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read-Amazing! It’s been a tear since Drishyam 2 released, THIS is what Ajay Devgn has to say

 

Rani Mukerji Rani Mukerji fans RANI MUKERJI TROLL RANI MUKERJI VIDEO Rani Mukerji movies Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 11/18/2023 - 14:26

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Rasha Thadani is here to mesmerize you with her beauty and hotness, check it out
MUMBAI : Rasha Thadani, the daughter of Raveena Tandon, has been drawing admirers to her adorable appearance and sense...
Vanshaj:Really! Yuvika to be named as the CEO of the Mahajan group
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Dhruv Tara: Major Twist! Pratap personally chooses the Dhanteras attire for Tara
MUMBAI : Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Wagle Ki Duniya: What! The Wagles are surprised to discover that Karen is a boy
MUMBAI : ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Pushpa Impossible: Shocking! Bapodra overhears Chirag and Deepti discussing Ashwin's involvement in the tender scam
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
So Sweet! Shakti Mohan shares unseen pictures of her with sister Neeti Mohan on her birthday
MUMBAI : Shakti Mohan needs no introduction.She is a phenomenal dancer, choreographer and a television personality. She...
Recent Stories
rasha
Wow! Rasha Thadani is here to mesmerize you with her beauty and hotness, check it out
Latest Video
Related Stories
rasha
Wow! Rasha Thadani is here to mesmerize you with her beauty and hotness, check it out
Tiger
Box office! Tiger 3 sees a little drop, whereas Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan takes a average start
Drishyam
Amazing! It’s been a year since Drishyam 2 released, THIS is what Ajay Devgn has to say
Animal
Wow! Animal trailer to be out this date
Neha Sharma
Trolled! Neha Sharma is getting brutally Trolled for her dressing, netizens are addressing her as 'Besharam', here are the comments
Khichdi
Review Out! Khichdi 2: Paanthukistan opens up to mixed to positive reviews, check out how the netizens reacted to the movie