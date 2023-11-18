Wow! Animal trailer to be out this date

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Animal that has Ranbir Kapoor in the leading role is the talk of the town, the movie is indeed one of the much awaited movies of the Year, the movie which is directed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga also has Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna along with Bobby Deol. The movie is grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the teaser was out and now the songs are creating some magic and the fans are looking forward to the trailer of the movie.

All eyes are now waiting for the trailer and now we have some reports which are floating all over the internet which are saying that the trailer of the movie will be releasing very soon. If the reports are to be believed the trailer of the movie Animal will be releasing on 21st November. Yes you heard right, in no time and on the date of 21st November the trailer of the movie will be on our screens. Indeed this news has grabbed the attention of the fans and audience and the movie is one of the much anticipated movies because the fans are going to see the actor Ranbir Kapoor in a never seen before avatar in this upcoming action thriller.

What are your views on this news and how excited are you for the trailer of the movie and to see the movie on 1st December, do let us know in the comment section below.

