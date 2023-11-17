Review Out! Khichdi 2: Paanthukistan opens up to mixed to positive reviews, check out how the netizens reacted to the movie

Khichdi

MUMBAI: No one can forget Indian Television’s one of the most hilarious serials, Khichdi which starred Anang Desai, Rajeev Mehta, Supriya Pathak, Vandana Pathak, and Jamnadas Majethia. In 2010, the makers of the show came up with a film titled Khichdi – The Movie which was a successful venture and left the audiences in splits.

Now, after 13 years, the makers are coming back with a sequel of the movie, titled Khichdi 2.

Earlier, we had reported about the release date of Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan which was announced.

Watching the first part of the movie was a nostalgic experience for everyone and so this time, the whole cast is back in the sequel, while Kirti Kulhari, who was a part of Khichdi – The Movie, will be seen in the sequel as well. Even Farah Khan who had a cameo in the first part of the movie will be seen once again in this upcoming movie.

Also read - Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Khichdi 2 movie cast to grace the "The Weekend Ka Vaar'' episode

Let’s take a look at the reviews and reactions below:

As we can see through the reviews and reactions of the audiences, we can see how the movie has opened up to mixed to positive reviews. While there are people who thought that the comedy fell flat, there are also those who got hit by nostalgia.

Also read - Wow! Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan trailer out! The crazy Parekh Parivar is back with another roller coaster ride laughter and twist

Tell us what you think about this, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

