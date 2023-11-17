Review Out! Khichdi 2: Paanthukistan opens up to mixed to positive reviews, check out how the netizens reacted to the movie

MUMBAI: No one can forget Indian Television’s one of the most hilarious serials, Khichdi which starred Anang Desai, Rajeev Mehta, Supriya Pathak, Vandana Pathak, and Jamnadas Majethia. In 2010, the makers of the show came up with a film titled Khichdi – The Movie which was a successful venture and left the audiences in splits.

Now, after 13 years, the makers are coming back with a sequel of the movie, titled Khichdi 2.

Earlier, we had reported about the release date of Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan which was announced.

Watching the first part of the movie was a nostalgic experience for everyone and so this time, the whole cast is back in the sequel, while Kirti Kulhari, who was a part of Khichdi – The Movie, will be seen in the sequel as well. Even Farah Khan who had a cameo in the first part of the movie will be seen once again in this upcoming movie.

Now, finally the movie has released and netizens and audience have started posting their reviews and reactions for the movie.

Let’s take a look at the reviews and reactions below:

#Khichdi2 undoubtedly the FUNNIEST movie of 2023



It has SEVERAL ROFL moments..Throughout the film-you keep smiling, chuckling or laughing



It’s not flawless, 2nd half dips but nostalgia & jokes keeps you busy!#Khichdi2Review

Rating @JDMajethia @AATISHKAPADIA https://t.co/s6UJClilWV pic.twitter.com/FWBr5wU7Ep — PRD (@Cinema_With_PRD) November 17, 2023

#Khichdi2 is a comedy of errors literally and that is why it probably entertains you in parts. DEJA VU with #TotalDhamaal cannot be avoided #PratikGandhi #SupriyaPathak #VandanaPathak are outstanding in this one time watch film . pic.twitter.com/wnwLgBvZ1F — Rishi Raj Reviewzzzzz (@RishiRa02716150) November 16, 2023

Each and every scene makes us laugh. Khichdi 2 is the movie which you can enjoy with family this Diwali.



My Ratings

7/10.#Khichdi2 #Khichdi2Review #SupriyaPathak #RajivMehta



(3/4..) — Darshan Gandhi (@DarshanG_2310) November 17, 2023

As we can see through the reviews and reactions of the audiences, we can see how the movie has opened up to mixed to positive reviews. While there are people who thought that the comedy fell flat, there are also those who got hit by nostalgia.

