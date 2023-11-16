Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Khichdi 2 movie cast to grace the "The Weekend Ka Vaar'' episode

Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing well and it's among the top 5 shows when it comes to BARC ratings. The cast of upcoming movie Khichdi 2 will be gracing the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.
Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: There are a lot of fights and drama happening in the Bigg Boss house as the housemates aren't getting along with each other.

We did see how Ankita and Vicky are having so many issues and keep fighting and now Vicky has shifted to the Dimag room and Ankita is still in the Dil room which upsets her and she lashes out at Vicky. 

On the other hand, Aishwarya and Neil also have issues but they are trying to sort it out, Ankita becomes the target as she gets the maximum votes for nomination.

Abhishek and Isha also have a tiff with each other and they are at loggerheads. 

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode will take place tomorrow and it's one of the most awaited episodes as Salman Khan gives an insight about how the contestants have performed and who has done good and who hasn't. 

As we know every Weekend Ka Vaar  some celebrity guest would come and have some fun sessions with the contestants. 

As per sources, Khichdi 2 cast will be gracing the show and will be interacting with host Salman Khan and will be having some fun sessions with the contestants and the host. 

They would be coming to promote their upcoming movie that is all set to release tomorrow. 

Well, there is no doubt that with the cast of Khichdi the episode is going to be quite entertaining. 

Are you excited to see the cast on the show?

Let us know in the comments below. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

