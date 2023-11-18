Trolled! Neha Sharma is getting brutally Trolled for her dressing, netizens are addressing her as 'Besharam', here are the comments

Actress Neha Sharma is getting some negative and unhealthy comments with regards to her dressing sense, check out the comments below
Neha Sharma

MUMBAI: Actress Neha Sharma is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in acting space, over the time with her amazing acting contribution and her sizzling looks she has been ruling the hearts of millions and making our jaws drop with her fashion. She is one such name that has to be taken for raising the temperature with her great pictures and raising the bar of fashion game.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Having said that this new video of the actress is getting viral all over the internet as she was clicked around the city attending an event, indeed the actress is super hot in her outfit and the fans all over are showering all the love for the actress. One one side they are praising and on the hand they are trolling her for different reasons check out the comments below 

Also read Box office! Tiger 3 hits the ball out of the park, here are the collection

As we see many people are expressing that they are not happy with the dressing style of the actress, they are addressing her as Besharam and saying nonsense to her dressing, also few said 'Ghatiya dressing style' many people are expressing why she has to expose. 

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the audience for the actress Neha Sharma, and how did you like her dressing do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read Review Out! Khichdi 2: Paanthukistan opens up to mixed to positive reviews, check out how the netizens reacted to the movie

TOP STORIES
