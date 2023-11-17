Box office! Tiger 3 hits the ball out of the park, here are the collection

Tiger 3 is roaring at the box office, the collections speaks about the love for the movie and the superstar
movie_image: 
Tiger

MUMBAI: Movie Tiger 3 is getting lot of love from the fans and audience all over not only domestically but also internationally, the movie that has superstar Salman Khan along with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi  is directed by Maneesh Sharma who has given Fan and Band Baja Baraat. The movie is continuously breaking all the box office records and winning more hearts and today let us have a look at the collections.

The movie has collected 17.78 crores on its 5th day, Taking the total collection upto 187.42 crore at the domestic markets, indeed the movie is roaring not at in India but also at the international level, the movie has collected 270.55 crore at the international level.

Indeed it is the love of the fans all over forc the superstar Salman Khan and his most loved on screen character Tiger because of which the movie is getting some great response from the fans and audience all over. Well many records are been broken but many are left too, so we shall look forward to see where the movie Wil head in terms of collections.

What are your views on these numbers for the movie Tiger 3 and how did you like the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Tiger 3 Salman Khan tiger 3 collections YRF YRF SPY UNIVERSE Katrina Kaif Emraan Hashmi Maneesh Sharma Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
