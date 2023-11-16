What! Are the box office numbers of Tiger 3 true? Gaiety Galaxy owner Manoj Desai reveals

MUMBAI: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is the talk of the town. The film has been doing great and is getting all the love from the audience. The film has earned Rs 169.5 crores in India until now and Rs 241.85 crores overseas. 

The film could not do as good as Jawan and Gadar 2 but is not an absolute failure in terms of the box office numbers. However, there is someone who is claiming that the makers are portraying fake box office numbers of Tiger 3 and that the film is a big disaster.

Yes, this is being said by Gaiety Galaxy owner Manoj Desai. Manoj Desai has also produced Bollywood films and is known for always speaking the truth without mincing his words. 

Gaiety Galaxy received an amazing response during Pathaan, Jawan and Gadar 2. Manoj Desai had also thanked Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol for it.

Manoj Desai was expecting the same thing with Tiger 3 and the film did extremely well on the first and the second day. The theatres went housefull but it saw a drop on day three. Manoj Desai had expressed his disappointment in the film.

His video has gone viral where he is seen speaking about the same. In the video, he said, "Bohot ummeed laga ke rakhi thi… lekin jab picture full nahi gayi toh main bohot upset hu. Super Duper Hit wali baat nahi rahi hai." (I had a lot of expectations from Tiger 3 but when it did not work, I am upset. There is nothing like super duper hit in the film now.)

He also added that post-Sunday, the response hasn’t been the same. He also spoke about the storyline of the film. He clarified that he did not see the film but from what he has heard the story is about Tiger going to save the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

But this kind of story does not work in India as India-Pakistan have always been enemies. And when Pakistan was out of world cup, people in India celebrated the whole night. 

Our soldiers die because of them and we are all upset with them. Now, in Tiger 3 they must have thought of good things about both countries but that has not worked out.

Gaiety Galaxy owner clearly said that the film has not done well. So, are the makers of Tiger 3 giving out fake numbers?

