Box office! Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 crosses the 100 crore mark on Day 2, check out the collections

Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 is grabbing the attention of the fans and yesterday Finally on the second day the movie has crossed the mark of 100 crore mark, check out the day 2 collections
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 11/14/2023 - 14:21
Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Salman Khan is grabbing the attention of the fans and is the reason for creating headlines as his movie Tiger 3 is roaring at the box office of India. The movie which also has Katrina Kaif along with Emraan Hashmi is directed by Fan and Band Baaja Baraat famed director Maneesh Sharma. The movie has opened to some mix to positive responses from the fans and critics all over the nation.

We have seen the movie collecting the figure of around Rs 44 crore on the day one on the occasion of Diwali and which was a Sunday. Now talking about the day 2 collection of the movie, it has crossed the mark of 100 crores. Yes you heard right! Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 has crossed the mark of 100 crore on the second day itself. The day 2 collection is 56.43 net in India. Indeed this is one of the strongest figures for any Bollywood movie and this shows the magic and the power of Salman Khan and we won't be wrong in saying that the Stardom speaks for the superstar.

The total collection of the movie in 2 days is around 102 crore. This is yet another 100 crore club movie of superstar Salman Khan and we look forward to see where the movie Tiger 3 will stop in terms of the collection as the fans and we are expecting that it will be breaking many more records. On the other hand movies like Tejas, Ankh micholi, Ganapath, UT 69, are out of the race as we see only Tiger 3 running at the cinema halls right now.

What are your views on the collection of the movie Tiger 3 and how did you like the movie do share your reviews in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

