What! Badshah reacts to his dating rumors with Mrunal Thakur, read on to know what he said

What took everyone by surprise was that Mrunal was seen hand in hand with none other than rapper, singer, songwriter Badshah. The duo left the party together. Badshah has now finally reacted to these speculations.
MUMBAI: Diwali is one of the most auspicious festivals in India and almost all the big celebs throw lavish parties and invite friends and families. Recently Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra too threw a lavish Diwali bash and many celebs were seen in attendance. Among them was Mrunal Thakur.

What took everyone by surprise was that Mrunal was seen hand in hand with none other than rapper, singer, songwriter Badshah. The duo left the party together. Badshah has now finally reacted to these speculations.

Taking to his social media page, Badshah wrote, “Dear Internet, sorry to disappoint you yet again but jaisa aap soch rahe hain waisa nahi hai”

Badshah however has not mentioned Mrunal in his story. 

Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali party was a star studded affair with celebs like attended by Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Vijay Varma, and Tamannaah Bhatia, among others, who were in attendance.

Badshah tied the knot with Jasmine in 2012 and they have a daughter Jessemy Grace Masih Singh together, born in 2017. Jasmine and Badshah are reportedly serrated but there is no confirmation on the same.

On the work front, Mrunal will next be seen in Pippa with Ishaan Khatter.

