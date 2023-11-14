What! Badshah reacts to his dating rumors with Mrunal Thakur, read on to know what he said

MUMBAI: Diwali is one of the most auspicious festivals in India and almost all the big celebs throw lavish parties and invite friends and families. Recently Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra too threw a lavish Diwali bash and many celebs were seen in attendance. Among them was Mrunal Thakur.

Also Read- Really! Mrunal Thakur all set to tie the knot with THIS Tamil actor? Allu Aravind drops a BIG hint

What took everyone by surprise was that Mrunal was seen hand in hand with none other than rapper, singer, songwriter Badshah. The duo left the party together. Badshah has now finally reacted to these speculations.

Taking to his social media page, Badshah wrote, “Dear Internet, sorry to disappoint you yet again but jaisa aap soch rahe hain waisa nahi hai”

Check out his story here;

Badshah however has not mentioned Mrunal in his story.

Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali party was a star studded affair with celebs like attended by Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Vijay Varma, and Tamannaah Bhatia, among others, who were in attendance.

Also Read- Whoa! Mrunal Thakur hikes her fees to a whopping 135% after success of Sita Ramam, THIS is how much she now charges per film

Badshah tied the knot with Jasmine in 2012 and they have a daughter Jessemy Grace Masih Singh together, born in 2017. Jasmine and Badshah are reportedly serrated but there is no confirmation on the same.

On the work front, Mrunal will next be seen in Pippa with Ishaan Khatter.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-FreePressJournal