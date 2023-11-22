OMG! Rashmika Mandanna gets MOBBED by the fans after landing in Mumbai for the Animal trailer launch event

MUMBAI: On Tuesday evening, Rashmika Mandanna landed in Mumbai for the trailer launch of her next film Animal, and was immediately mobbed by her fans. A video that went viral on social media showed the "national crush" having trouble walking while fans swarmed around her to snap photographs with their favorite star. Rashmika, though, maintained her composure and gave admirers pictures in return.

(Also read: Shocking! Rashmika Mandanna allegedly duped of Rs 80 Lakhs by her Manager, actress fires him )

Several of Rashmika Mandanna's supporters responded to the video and voiced their concerns shortly after it was posted online. One of the followers wrote, “Give her space for at least breathing,” Another comment replied, "Arey she is fully trapped."

Rashmika Mandanna is in Mumbai for the premiere of the trailer for her next film Animal, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. Their first collaborative project together is the film. In addition to both of them, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor play significant roles in Animal. The movie's teaser claims that Ranbir's character's attachment sets him on the path to becoming a gangster, where he finally meets Bobby Deol's character, who plays his rival. In this film, Anil Kapoor portrays Ranbir's father. Animal, which is helmed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, arrives in theaters on December 1.

Rashmika Mandanna, meantime, has also been in the news when her deepfake video went viral. It all began when an edited video of the Pushpa actress appeared on social media and showed a lady with her face entering an elevator while dressed in formfitting. After celebrity Amitabh Bachchan requested legal action on the microblogging platform X, the clip quickly gained widespread attention.

Rashmika Mandanna responded to it later and described it as "scary." In her Instagram stories, she wrote, “I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused. Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and well-wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can’t imagine how could I ever tackle this. We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft.” A number of celebrities voiced their concerns about the viral video, including Mrunal Thakur, Naga Chaitanya, and Vijay Deverakonda.

(Also read: Woah! Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna fuel dating rumours by twining in black; Fan says ‘Pyaar kiya koi chori nahin ki…’ )

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit:- News 18