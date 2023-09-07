OMG! Richa Chadha reveals when a jealous co-star threw her things out of their vanity van

MUMBAI :Richa Chadha is one of the most talented and underrated actresses of Bollywood. She has given breathtakingly flawless performances in films like Fukrey, Gangs of Wasseypur, Sarbjit, Masaan and many more. She tied the knot with beau Ali Fazal last year in an intimate ceremony.

Richa now reveals during the shoot of her debut film Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, she faced some jealous co-stars who made life a little difficult for her on-set. She revealed that she once came in with 103-104 fever directly from college and was assigned some other actor’s vanity van as they were supposed to come in a little late.

The 36 year old Fukrey actress narrated the incident saying, “I had come straight from college to do a scene in Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye, and I had 103-104 fever. I was told that someone is going to come at a later time, so till then I can use this particular vanity van, and for the whole day I would anyway be shooting. So I got ready and left, but in the meantime someone came, their staff threw all my stuff.”

