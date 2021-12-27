OMG! Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah shelved because of this reason?

MUMBAI: Salman Khan's films with Sanjay Leela Bhansali have a different place in the hearts of the audience. This is why they were disappointed when Inshallah did not take off. Sanjay Leela Bhansali had planned the film keeping Alia Bhatt and Salman in mind. It was a spring-autumn love story between a chirpy young girl and a mature man. A Bollywood journalist has revealed the roadblocks that Inshallah hit and why Sanjay Leela Bhansali could not make the movie.

Veteran film journalist Subhash K Jha has written that Salman gave ideas to improve the product to Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He has claimed that the wanted to include a special dance number by Sushmita Sen and a cameo by Daisy Shah. As we know, Daisy is one of the superstar's proteges. It seems none of the two ideas fitted into Sanjay Leela Bhansali's scheme of things. The filmmaker got frustrated with his leading man's alleged interference.

Then, Salman allegedly told Sanjay Leela Bhansali to postpone the planned Eid release of the movie. He wanted another project, most probably Radhe, to come on that date. We do not know if all of this holds any truth. In order to make up to Alia Bhatt, SLB offered her Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Credits: Bollywood Life