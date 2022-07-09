OMG! Samantha Ruth Prabhu to take legal action against YouTube channels and the reason will leave you in splits

A few latest reports suggest that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been miffed with a few YouTube channels and is likely to register a cyber-crime case against them

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 09/07/2022 - 20:55
Samantha

MUMBAI: South sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu never misses a chance to take social media by storm. Every step she takes and every move she makes, she grabs all the limelight and how. Ever since the actress announced her separation from now-estranged husband Naga Chaitanya, she’s been subjected to trolls and criticism like never before. Reportedly, the Pushpa actress is likely to register a cyber-crime case on some YouTube channels.

Also Read:Shocking! Samantha Ruth Prabhu once slapped a fan at a promotional event and the reason will leave you in splits

A few latest reports suggest that the Oo Antava girl has been miffed with a few YouTube channels. It is being said that Sam is seemingly unhappy and annoyed with the kind of content they’ve been putting about the actress on their respective YT channel.

Samantha has now decided to take action against these channels. She is likely to register a cyber-crime case on these channels. Not much information is out about the same.

Earlier after her separation announcement, the actress had also filed a defamation case against YouTube channels regards the fake reports of her abortion.

Also Read:REALLY! Not Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Laal Singh Chaddha fame Naga Chaitanya was supposed to get married to THIS girl, details inside

On the work front, last year, Samantha won many hearts with her dancing skills in the Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava song in Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa: The Rise. Samantha was last seen in Nayanthara’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the film did very well at the box office.

Credit: Koimoi

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 09/07/2022 - 20:55

Latest Video