OMG! Shahid Kapoor gets furious at the paps for taking pictures of his children, “pictures toh le chuke ho”

MUMBAI : Shahid Kapoor is one of the most popular actors we have in the industry. He made his debut at a young age with Ishq Vishk and has never looked back since. He has made a niche for himself with films like Udta Punjab, Kabir Singh, Haider, among others. Apart from ruling the big screens, Shahid has also made his OTT debut with Farzi and later in Bloody Daddy. Shahid has a massive fan following and loves to interact with them.

Recently at his children’s annual day function, Shahid lost his cool at the paps for taking pictures of his children Misha and Zain, where he is seen with wife Meera and his kids. He is heard saying, “Bachchon ke saath mat kiya karo. 250 crore pictures toh le chuke ho”

In a recent interview, Shahid reacted to being compared to King Khan SRK. He said, “Why should you be the next anything? You are you and they are they. And that is the worst part of the job that you are doing, that you must be like somebody who is already successful. If you are like them, by virtue of that, you will be successful in the future. This is the dumbest logic that I have ever heard in my life.”

On the work front, Shahid will next be seen in an untitled romantic film opposite Kriti Sanon. He also has Deva with Pooja Hegde directed by Rosshan Andrrews.

