OMG! Shahrukh khan makes his first digital appearance post Aryan’s case

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is back with a bang! The superstar made his first digital appearance after visiting his son Aryan Khan at Arthur road jail during his drug case. A fan of Shahrukh Khan shared his photos on one of SRK’s fan pages where he was seen in an interaction digitally for some brand endorsement. His fans seem happy after getting the first glimpse of him. The actor’s bulky look shows that he is all prepping for his upcoming film Pathan where he will be seen doing some high-octane action.

After watching him, fans couldn’t hide their excitement. One of the fans wrote finally sir ke darshan ho he gaya while another fan wrote waiting to see him on the big screen.

Shahrukh Khan has kept himself on low key ever since his son Aryan Khan was sent to jail in the drug case. He is not active on social media. The star didn’t put any post on his birthday which was in November.

On the work front, Shahrukh Khan will be seen with Deepika Padukone in the upcoming film Pathan. The film will be produced by Yash Raj Studio.

