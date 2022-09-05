OMG! South actress Sai Pallavi lashed out at a journalist and the reason is quite embarrassing

MUMBAI: Sai Pallavi is one of the most-loved actresses in the South Indian film industry. The Shyam Singha Roy actress recently called out a journalist for posing uncomfortable questions to her co-stars Nani and Krithi Shetty during one of the promotions for her movie.

When the journalist asked Nani and Krithi Shetty who was more comfortable while doing the kissing scene in the movie, the Maari 2 actress hit back at the journalist for asking such questions.

Sai Pallavi called out the journalist of the leading Telugu channel for asking such an uncomfortable question and said, “I think I find this question very uncomfortable. It is after they discussed the scene, got comfortable with each other and did it for the sake of the story. Obviously, when you asked them about it, they’ll get uncomfortable.”

The journalist, however, did not pay heed to Sai Pallavi’s words and continued asking about the romantic and kissing scenes. The Love Story actress then again said, “It is unfair you continue to ask the same question.”

Sai Pallavi was last seen in Shyam Singha Roy opposite Nani. She will be next seen in a lead role in Virata Parvam opposite Rana Daggubati.

Credit: Times Now









