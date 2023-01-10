OMG! This superstar couple had to breakup after her family threatened to murder him, she remained single all her life

MUMBAI: When working on projects, falling in love is sometimes inevitable for stars. While some have beautiful conclusions that end in marriage, there are some that are left incomplete and leave the lovers heartbroken. Today we will talk about one such story of a famous superstar couple who were madly in love and wanted to take the next step to marriage, however her family threatened to kill him if he dared.

The couple we are talking about is late actors Dev Anand and Suraiya. In 1948, Dev Anand saved actress Suraiya, when a boat she was on capsized during their film shoot. The two fell in love and started dating. Both were bankable stars and they became the first power couple of the film industry. While the two were deeply committed and wanted to settle down, her family was completely against the marriage. Suraiya Jamal Sheikh was a Muslim and her conservative family would never let her marry Dev Anand who was a Hindu.

Initially her family was in awe of him and welcomed him thinking the duo were good friends and colleagues. However when the news of their romance reached them, the warmth disappeared instantly. Dev Anand proposed to Suraiya with a gorgeous diamond ring worth Rs 3000, which was quite expensive during that time.

Years later Suraiya said in an interview that her grandmother and maternal uncle threatened to murder Dev Anand if they ever married and thus she had to break up with him. Her grandmother even refused to let her work with him again. A heartbroken Suraiya remained unmarried till her death of age 74. Dev Anand met actress Kapana Kartik in 1953 on sets of Taxi Driver and the duo fell in love. They eventually got married and had two children; Suniel Anand and Devina Anand.

