OMG! This superstar couple had to breakup after her family threatened to murder him, she remained single all her life

The two fell in love and started dating. Both were bankable stars and they became the first power couple of the film industry. While the two were deeply committed and wanted to settle down, her family was completely against the marriage.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 10/01/2023 - 23:45
movie_image: 
Dev Anand

MUMBAI:  When working on projects, falling in love is sometimes inevitable for stars. While some have beautiful conclusions that end in marriage, there are some that are left incomplete and leave the lovers heartbroken. Today we will talk about one such story of a famous superstar couple who were madly in love and wanted to take the next step to marriage, however her family threatened to kill him if he dared.

Also Read-Shocking! From Dev Anand's Heroine to Controversy: THIS actress linked to Dawood, accused of being a Pakistani spy, the producer who rejected her, tragically shot

The couple we are talking about is late actors Dev Anand and Suraiya. In 1948, Dev Anand saved actress Suraiya, when a boat she was on capsized during their film shoot. The two fell in love and started dating. Both were bankable stars and they became the first power couple of the film industry. While the two were deeply committed and wanted to settle down, her family was completely against the marriage. Suraiya Jamal Sheikh was a Muslim and her conservative family would never let her marry Dev Anand who was a Hindu. 

Initially her family was in awe of him and welcomed him thinking the duo were good friends and colleagues. However when the news of their romance reached them, the warmth disappeared instantly. Dev Anand proposed to Suraiya with a gorgeous diamond ring worth Rs 3000, which was quite expensive during that time. 

Years later Suraiya said in an interview that her grandmother and maternal uncle threatened to murder Dev Anand if they ever married and thus she had to break up with him. Her grandmother even refused to let her work with him again. A heartbroken Suraiya remained unmarried till her death of age 74. Dev Anand met actress Kapana Kartik in 1953 on sets of Taxi Driver and the duo fell in love. They eventually got married and had two children; Suniel Anand and Devina Anand.

Also Read-Wow! Zeenat Aman uploads a post dedicated to Dev Anand, celebrating his 100th birth anniversary

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-DNA


 

Dev Anand Suraiya guide taxi driver Kala Pani Hum Dono Jewel Thief Jaal Baazi Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 10/01/2023 - 23:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Nana Patekar believes he would go crazy if he could not act to direct his frustration on camera, read more
MUMBAI:  Veteran star Nana Patekar, who will be seen in the upcoming film ‘The Vaccine War’, says the biggest advantage...
Somy Ali: Still suffering from my bad relationship in India as I’m still being bullied even though I broke it off 22 years ago
MUMBAI : Somy Ali’s life is quite an interesting one. The actor turned humanitarian, who now runs her NGO No More Tears...
A Week of Suspense: 'Savdhaan India' unveils its Gripping Episode Lineup
MUMBAI: Viewers in for a treat as the iconic crime show, "Savdhaan India," has already made its much-anticipated return...
Akshay Anand on time management: The constant connectivity through technology can blur the boundaries between work and personal time
MUMBAI: Actor Akshay Anand who recently did a music video titled 'Ek Tu Hi Hai', says that the fact that technology has...
Falaq Naaz: Actors need to showcase themselves, otherwise they will be forgotten
MUMBAI : Actress Falaq Naaz, who was seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2, says that it’s very important for actors to be active on...
Falaq Naaz: Actors need to showcase themselves, otherwise they will be forgotten
MUMBAI: Actress Falaq Naaz, who was seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2, says that it’s very important for actors to be active on...
Recent Stories
NANA PATEKAR
Woah! Nana Patekar believes he would go crazy if he could not act to direct his frustration on camera, read more
Latest Video
Related Stories
NANA PATEKAR
Woah! Nana Patekar believes he would go crazy if he could not act to direct his frustration on camera, read more
Somy Ali
Somy Ali: Still suffering from my bad relationship in India as I’m still being bullied even though I broke it off 22 years ago
Somy Ali
Somy Ali on technology: What I miss the most is actual interaction in person and getting together like we used to do as kids
Sumit Arora
Wow! From ‘bete ko haath lagane se pehle’ to origin of other most loved dialogues of Jawan, dialogue writer Sumit Arora breaks it down
Anjali
Must Read! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s Anjali Anand opens up about the kind of work she is looking forward to post the film
PANKAJ TRIPATHI
Wow! These stars started out in the film industry with small roles in movies, take a look