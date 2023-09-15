OMG! Take a look at this heavenly sight of Parineeti Chopra entering her wedding

The most awaited wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha finally took place yesterday (September 24). Since then, posts of their wedding pictures have been doing the rounds on the internet.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 19:31
movie_image: 
Chopra

Also read -Wow! Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding: Priyanka Chopra thrilled to attend a ceremony with Malti, while Nick Jonas regrettably absent

After the wedding, we saw a post of their wedding picture that got viral, and now the wedding pictures are dropped by the actress herself and we really can't take our eyes off the clicks.

Also read -Wow! Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding: Priyanka Chopra thrilled to attend a ceremony with Malti, while Nick Jonas regrettably absent

After the wedding, we saw a post of their wedding picture that got viral, and now the wedding pictures are dropped by the actress herself and we really can't take our eyes off the clicks.

While the images looked elegant and displayed their ever-lasting bond, the fans are still not over the wedding. Now, a fan club of Parineeti Chopra has posted a beautiful and rare video of Parineeti Chopra entering the wedding.

Check out the post below:

Fans cannot get over Parineeti’s look and her cheerful smile that has melted a lot of hearts.

We had previously reported to you about the wedding pictures released by the couples where they could be seen finally as a married couple.

About the wedding, it took place in Udaipur, Rajasthan at The Leela Palace Hotel where guests from a long list of names were invited.

Talking about the couple, Parineeti is an actress and has given some amazing performances while Raghav is a politician and a member of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Currently, Parineeti Chopra is waiting for the premiere of her upcoming film, Mission Raniganj. In addition to Akshay Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Kumud Mishra, and others have significant roles in the film.

The movie, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, is based on the story of Shri Jaswant Singh Gill, a real-life hero who saved numerous miners who were stranded in flooded coalfields.  On October 6, the movie is slated to be released in theatres.

Also read - Congratulations! Have a look at the wedding pictures of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Show us your love for Ragneeti in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Parineeti Chopra RAGHAV CHADHA RAGNEETI Bollywood weddings Priyanka Chopra Sania Mirza Manish Malhotra The leela palace hotel Movie News Bollywood couples politics TellyChakkar
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

