OMG! Tamannaah Bhatia’s fan runs past security and grabs her hand; her reaction impresses netizens, watch viral video

Tamannaah Bhatia has a huge fan following who adore her and look forward to every post and story that she puts up on social media.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/08/2023 - 11:28
movie_image: 
Tamannaah Bhatia

MUMBAI: Tamannaah Bhatia has come a long way in her career. From starting in the South industry to making her mark in the Hindi film industry, Tamannaah has amassed a massive fan following over the years. The actress who was recently seen in the OTT series Jee Karda also made headlines for the latest OTT Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2. 

Also Read- 'My wife changed me with love', Rajinikanth says at 'Charukesi' rollout

Tamannaah Bhatia has a huge fan following who adore her and look forward to every post and story that she puts up on social media. Recently at an event a fan surprised her by breaching her heavy security and grabbing her hand while she was waving at the crowd. Her reaction is something that caught netizens’ attention. Her calm, composed and understanding gesture toward the hyper fan really won hearts. One fan wrote, “The way she handled the situation, She is soo sweet and grounded person”, another wrote, “What he did is too disgraceful and inappropriate, though his reactions were as though he did a heroic deed. It's the actress's kindness which saved him.

The organizers too are to be blamed here for letting something of this sort to happen. One commented, “Look at her face, she is not angry towards him when he holds her hand. but his way of approach is not good..he may be an intense fan of her and this may be the only chance for him to take a selfie with her.”

Check out the video here;

Also Read- Must Read! Tamannaah Bhatia talks about doing intimate scenes on-screen, says “would get awkward sitting with my family, would start looking around”

On the work front, Tamannaah was last seen in the OTT series Lust Stories 2. She will next be seen in Bhola Shankar and Jailer. While Bhola Shankar stars Chiranjeevi, Jailer has Rajnikanth in the lead.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-DNA

Tamannaah Bhatia Rajnikanth Jailer Kaavaala Lust Stories 2 Darbar Shivaji: The Boss Kabali Kaala Jee Kar Da Baahubali Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/08/2023 - 11:28

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Jealous! Ishaan angry jealous seeing Isha fight for Savi against Yashwant
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
OMG! Tamannaah Bhatia’s fan runs past security and grabs her hand; her reaction impresses netizens, watch viral video
MUMBAI: Tamannaah Bhatia has come a long way in her career. From starting in the South industry to making her mark in...
CONGRATULATIONS! Star Plus' show Anupamaa achieves THIS milestone
MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa is one of the most-watched and loved shows on small screens. The ace TV show...
Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav: Rage Mode! Shiv takes Veer Bhadra Roop to behead Daksha
MUMBAI: COLORS' new magnum opus show, ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav’ delves into the first love story of the...
EXCLUSIVE! Jay Soni's journey on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai comes to an END, the actor shoots for the last episode today
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We have constantly...
RIP! Oscar winning Director of ‘The Exorcist’, William Friedkin passes away at 87
MUMBAI: The Oscar winning director of films like The Exorcist and The French Connection passed away on Monday. He was...
Recent Stories
Tamannaah Bhatia
OMG! Tamannaah Bhatia’s fan runs past security and grabs her hand; her reaction impresses netizens, watch viral video
Latest Video
Related Stories
William Friedkin
RIP! Oscar winning Director of ‘The Exorcist’, William Friedkin passes away at 87
Utkarsh Sharma
Exclusive! Utkarsh Sharma on Gadar 2 and OMG 2 clash, “They both have different audiences”
Pathaan
Must read! Pathaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and more Hindi films that crossed the 100 crore mark at the box office this year
Shah Rukh Khan
Must Read! Have a look at the expensive watches owned by Indian actors
sunny Deol
Woah! Gadar 2 mints money, while OMG 2 struggles in advance bookings, check out the collection
Sunny Deol
OMG! Sunny Deol comments on the clash between Gadar 2 and OMG 2