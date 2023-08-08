OMG! Tamannaah Bhatia’s fan runs past security and grabs her hand; her reaction impresses netizens, watch viral video

MUMBAI: Tamannaah Bhatia has come a long way in her career. From starting in the South industry to making her mark in the Hindi film industry, Tamannaah has amassed a massive fan following over the years. The actress who was recently seen in the OTT series Jee Karda also made headlines for the latest OTT Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2.

Tamannaah Bhatia has a huge fan following who adore her and look forward to every post and story that she puts up on social media. Recently at an event a fan surprised her by breaching her heavy security and grabbing her hand while she was waving at the crowd. Her reaction is something that caught netizens’ attention. Her calm, composed and understanding gesture toward the hyper fan really won hearts. One fan wrote, “The way she handled the situation, She is soo sweet and grounded person”, another wrote, “What he did is too disgraceful and inappropriate, though his reactions were as though he did a heroic deed. It's the actress's kindness which saved him.

The organizers too are to be blamed here for letting something of this sort to happen. One commented, “Look at her face, she is not angry towards him when he holds her hand. but his way of approach is not good..he may be an intense fan of her and this may be the only chance for him to take a selfie with her.”

Check out the video here;

On the work front, Tamannaah was last seen in the OTT series Lust Stories 2. She will next be seen in Bhola Shankar and Jailer. While Bhola Shankar stars Chiranjeevi, Jailer has Rajnikanth in the lead.

Credit-DNA