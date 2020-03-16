OMG! Tara Sutaria heavily trolled for her new haircut; netizens call her ‘sasta Taylor Swift’

Tara Sutaria is getting massively trolled for her recent public appearance and on her haircut. Netizens are calling her “sasta Taylor Swift.”
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 13:05
movie_image: 
OMG! Tara Sutaria heavily trolled for her new haircut; netizens call her ‘sasta Taylor Swift’

MUMBAI: Tara Sutaria who has indeed made a strong mark in the hearts and minds of fans with her amazing acting contribution. She is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in the industry. In a small span of time, she has been ruling the hearts of fans not only with her acting contribution but also with her sizzling looks.

The actress is currently gearing up for her upcoming movie Heropanti 2 along with the Tiger Shroff. She is getting papped around the city as she promotes her movie. Tara Sutaria in her recent public appearance has attracted some unhealthy comments as she was seen in a completely new look.

ALSO READ –Tiger Shroff's 'Heropanti 2' shot across five picturesque locations

Check out the comments which are coming from the side of the netizens for this new look of the actress

Netizens are saying that she looks like an inferior copy of Taylor Swift, whereas a few people are commenting on her dress not being appropriate. Some have said that she only knows only to flaunt her figure but has zero talent when it comes to acting.

What are your views on these comments, and what are your views on this new look of the actress? Let us know in the comments section below.

Talking about the upcoming movie of Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff, Heropanti 2 is all set to hit the big screen on 29th April and will clash with Ajay Devgn starrer Runway 34.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – Shocking! Ajay Devgn has THIS serious problem, underwent therapy, scroll down to know more

Tara Sutaria Tiger Shroff Heropanti 2 Nawazuddin Siddiqui Runway 34 Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 13:05

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein: Upcoming TWIST! Savita pledges to stand on one foot till she finds Shreya
MUMBAI: Makers of the show ‘Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Main’ are leaving no stones unturned to grab the attention of the...
'Major' based on martyr Maj Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life to hit screens on June 3
MUMBAI: Actor Adivi Sesh's upcoming film 'Major' based on the life of national hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, is set...
Deepika to be part of Festival De Cannes jury alongwith Asghar Farhadi, Rebecca Hall
MUMBAI: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone will be a part of the eight-member jury for the 75th edition of Festival De...
Explosive! Bigg Boss 15 fame Pratik Sehajpal warns netizens to stop trolling on social media
MUMBAI: Social media can get ugly. While the platforms are made to share your opinions and connect with the world,...
Vivek Oberoi joins Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty in Rohit Shetty’s action series Indian Police Force
MUMBAI: After Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi will now be making his entry into Rohit Shetty’s team...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Revati checks CCTV footage and fails to find Dev
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Recent Stories
'Major' based on martyr Maj Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life to hit screens on June 3
'Major' based on martyr Maj Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life to hit screens on June 3
Latest Video