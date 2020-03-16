OMG! Tara Sutaria heavily trolled for her new haircut; netizens call her ‘sasta Taylor Swift’

MUMBAI: Tara Sutaria who has indeed made a strong mark in the hearts and minds of fans with her amazing acting contribution. She is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in the industry. In a small span of time, she has been ruling the hearts of fans not only with her acting contribution but also with her sizzling looks.

The actress is currently gearing up for her upcoming movie Heropanti 2 along with the Tiger Shroff. She is getting papped around the city as she promotes her movie. Tara Sutaria in her recent public appearance has attracted some unhealthy comments as she was seen in a completely new look.

Check out the comments which are coming from the side of the netizens for this new look of the actress

Netizens are saying that she looks like an inferior copy of Taylor Swift, whereas a few people are commenting on her dress not being appropriate. Some have said that she only knows only to flaunt her figure but has zero talent when it comes to acting.

What are your views on these comments, and what are your views on this new look of the actress? Let us know in the comments section below.

Talking about the upcoming movie of Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff, Heropanti 2 is all set to hit the big screen on 29th April and will clash with Ajay Devgn starrer Runway 34.

