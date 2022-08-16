OMG! The time when Govinda felt betrayed by Sanjay Dutt and said, “..Who doesn’t even respect his own father”

MUMBAI :Also read: Sanjay Dutt on playing villain: 'You get to bend the rules, break the rules'

We all loved the 90s duo of Sanjay Dutt and Govinda who entertained the audience with films like, Ek Aur Ek Gyarah and Jodi No. 1, Hassena Maan jayegi among others. These are evergreen movies that are still family entertainers and all time favorites of their fans.

Their camaraderie off-camera too was very amicable and spent time together on sets. Their relationship remained unaffected even during a tough time in their career. They would boast about each other. Govinda called him a misunderstood person and supported him.

A controversy that led to their differences was when conversation tapes were revealed in media abOut Sanjay talking to don Chhota Shakeel. He seemed to have talked down about Govinda in those. Govinda, although shocked about Sanjay’s opinions of him, kept quiet. But later said something like, “Dil ab khatta ho gaya na.”

Govinda too allegedly lashed out at Sanjay saying, “What can you expect from someone who doesn’t even respect his own father? Sunisaab is a ‘sant’, whilst Sanjay…”

According to some rumours, there were also creative differences between the actors on the sets of David Dhawan’s movie and Sanjay called Govinda stubborn and defended David. According to reports, Govinda was also supposed to act with Sanjay in a film around 2007-08, but the project was shelved.

Even though both the actors don’t talk about their bond in the media, it appears that all is not well between them.

