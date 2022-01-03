OMG! These are some expensive gifts Salman Khan received on his 56th birthday

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan turned 56 on 27th December 2021, and much before the birthdate of the actor the fans were eagerly waiting to celebrate the birthday of the superstar on social media.

We have seen many social media users and fans of the actor wishing him on his birthday. As we all know superstar Salman Khan celebrated his birthday at his Panvel farmhouse with his family and close friends. The actor has received many gifts from his family and friends.

So today we are going to see the list of expensive gifts which was received by Salman Khan.

1. Sanjay Dutt

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt are best of friends and this we have seen several times onscreen and off the screen, it is said that Sanjay Dutt gifted Salman Khan a diamond bracelet. The price of the diamond bracelet was around 7.8 lakhs.

2. Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez who is one of the best friends of superstar Salman Khan gifted a branded watch which was of 10 lakhs.

3. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif posted a long birthday wish for the actor Salman Khan on her social media account, the actress gifted Salman Khan a gold bracelet which was of 2 lakhs rupees.

4. Arbaaz Khan

Brother Arbaaz Khan gifted Salman Khan an Audi RS Q8. The price of the car was around 2 crores.

5. Sohail Khan

Actor Sohail Khan and brother of Salman Khan gifted a brined bike, BMW S1000 RR which was of 23 lakhs.

6. Salim Khan

Salman Khan's father Salim Khan gifted him a lavish Apartment on his birthday at Juhu. The price of this apartment is around 12 crores.

7. Aayush Sharma

Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma gifted a gold chain on his birthday. The price of the gold chain was around 73000.

8. Arpita Khan

Sister Arpita Khan gifted a branded watch to Salman Khan. She gifted him a watch from Rolex which was of 15 lakhs.

9. Shilpa Shetty

Co-actor and best friend Shilpa Shetty had given a gold and diamond bracelet to the actor Salman Khan. The price of this bracelet was around 15 lakhs.

10. Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor gifted Salman Khan a branded leather jacket which was of around 27 lakhs.

Well these are some of the expensive gifts which were given to superstar Salman Khan on his birthday. What are your views on these do let know in the comments section below.

