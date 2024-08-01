OMG! These inside pictures of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Mehendi ceremony has our heart

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are all set for the Udaipur wedding ceremony. Now, let us have a look at the inside pictures of their Mehendi ceremony that has grabbed our attention.
MUMBAI: Daughter of Aamir Khan, Ira Khan is grabbing the attention and making into headlines as she tied knot with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. The pictures and videos from the wedding ceremony in Mumbai are getting viral and have become talk of the town for many reasons. We have seen Ira Khan looking as beautiful as ever for her big day, whereas Nupur Shikhare was seen coming jogging for his wedding. The style was indeed unique and have grabbed the attention.

Now, we have seen the couple and the family in Udaipur having some great family time as it is Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Mehendi ceremony. Since this morning, we can see different pictures from the venue shared by different people that has grabbed our attention. 

Indeed, it is a great ceremony and the family is living it's best time. The pictures speaks for all. Every picture mentioned speaks about the love in the air of Udaipur as the lovely couple Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare prep for their mehendi ceremony. The couple are indeed complementing each other and already giving some major goals.

We really cannot take our eyes off these clicks of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Mehendi ceremony. We shall look forward to see more of the clicks from the wedding in Udaipur. For the unversed, the couple got married on 3rd January. Aamir's ex-wife and Ira's mother Reena Dutta, son Junaid, ex-wife Kiran Rao and son Azad attended the festivities.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

