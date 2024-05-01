Amazing! Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s Mumbai reception going to be a star-studded affair; Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan to grace the event

MUMBAI: Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, married her longtime partner Nupur Shikhare on January 3 in a small ceremony held at Mumbai's opulent Taj Land's End. They chose to get married legally, and only close friends and family were present at the ceremony. Rumors were circulating that Ira and Nupur would throw a star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai. Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and other Bollywood celebrities are reportedly expected to attend Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception in Mumbai.

According to news portal reports, family members will be present at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's lavish three-day destination wedding in Udaipur from January 6 to January 8. After that, on January 13, there will be a big celebration in Mumbai. Aamir Khan's friends and colleagues in the film industry, such as Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, are probably going to be there.

According to a source of popular news reports, a lavish reception at Mumbai's BKC Jio Centre has been organized, and the political and Bollywood elite have been invited. Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, Ashutosh Gowarikar, Juhi Chawla, and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra are among the celebrities on the guest list for the star-studded celebration, according to the portal.

The Ambani family has also been invited by Aamir Khan to Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Mumbai wedding reception. Aamir Khan was spotted extending a cordial greeting to Mukesh and Nita Ambani, who were also in attendance at Ira and Nupur's January 3 wedding.

According to the report, celebrities from the South Indian film industry have also been invited to the Mumbai event. Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Azad Rao Khan, Junaid Khan, Imran Khan, Zayn Marie, and other guests attended the wedding ceremony on January 3rd, where Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare exchanged vows. Lekha Washington, Imran's purported girlfriend, was also there. Mithila Palkar, Prajakta Koli, and other friends of Ira and Nupur were also present for the wedding.

