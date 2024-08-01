OMG! These insides pictures of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Mehendi ceremony has our heart

MUMBAI: Daughter of Aamir Khan, Ira Khan is grabbing the attention and making into headlines as she tied knot with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, the pictures and the videos from the wedding ceremony in Mumbai are getting viral and became talk of the town for many reasons, we have seen Ira Khan looking as beautiful as ever for her bog day, whereas Nupur Shikhare was seen coming jogging for his wedding, the style was indeed unique and have grabbed the attention.

Now we have seen the couple and the family in Udaipur having some great family time as it is Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Mehendi ceremony there, since this morning we can see different pictures from the venue shared by different people has grabbed our attention.

Also read- Amazing! Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s Mumbai reception going to be a star-studded affair; Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan to grace the event

Indeed it is a great ceremony and some best of time the family is living and the pictures speaks for all, every pictures mentioned speaks about the love in the air of Udaipur as the lovely couple Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare prep for their mehendi ceremony, the couple are indeed complementing each other and already giving some major goals.

We really cannot take our eyes off these clicks of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Mehendi ceremony and we shall look forward to see more of the clicks from the wedding in Udaipur. For the unverse the couple got married on 3rd January. Aamir's ex-wife and Ira's mother Reena Dutta, son Junaid, ex-wife Kiran Rao and son Azad attended the festivities.

