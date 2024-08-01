OMG! These insides pictures of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Mehendi ceremony has our heart

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are all set for the Udaipur wedding ceremony and now let us have a look at the insides pictures of their Mehendi ceremony that has grabbed our attention
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 01/08/2024 - 20:40
movie_image: 
Ira

MUMBAI: Daughter of Aamir Khan, Ira Khan is grabbing the attention and making into headlines as she tied knot with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, the pictures and the videos from the wedding ceremony in Mumbai are getting viral and became talk of the town for many reasons, we have seen Ira Khan looking as beautiful as ever for her bog day, whereas Nupur Shikhare was seen coming jogging for his wedding, the style was indeed unique and have grabbed the attention.

Now we have seen the couple and the family in Udaipur having some great family time as it is Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Mehendi ceremony there, since this morning we can see different pictures from the venue shared by different people has grabbed our attention. 

Also read- Amazing! Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s Mumbai reception going to be a star-studded affair; Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan to grace the event

Indeed it is a great ceremony and some best of time the family is living and the pictures speaks for all, every pictures mentioned speaks about the love in the air of Udaipur as the lovely couple Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare prep for their mehendi ceremony, the couple are indeed complementing each other and already giving some major goals.

We really cannot take our eyes off these clicks of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Mehendi ceremony and we shall look forward to see more of the clicks from the wedding in Udaipur. For the unverse the couple got married on 3rd January. Aamir's ex-wife and Ira's mother Reena Dutta, son Junaid, ex-wife Kiran Rao and son Azad attended the festivities.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read- Amazing! Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s Mumbai reception going to be a star-studded affair; Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan to grace the event

Ira Khan wedding Nupur Shikhare wedding Aamir Khan Ira Khan mehendi ceremony Kiran Rao BOLLYWOOD WEDDING Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 01/08/2024 - 20:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to implement 'no phones policy' for guests at their Goa wedding
MUMBAI: After dating for a couple of years, actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have decided to get married on...
Amazing! Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya's Shiv Shakti: Nikki Sharma nails high-octane stunt sequence recreating Kareena Kapoor’s act from the film 3 Idiots
MUMBAI: Since its premiere, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti on Zee TV has been the talk of the town as it looks at...
Kavya: What! OMG! Adhiraj reveals to Kavya about marrying Radhika, destiny has some other plans
MUMBAI: Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
OMG! These insides pictures of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Mehendi ceremony has our heart
MUMBAI: Daughter of Aamir Khan, Ira Khan is grabbing the attention and making into headlines as she tied knot with her...
Wow! Check out the net worth of Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan
MUMBAI: Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan started his career as a YouTuber in the year 2019. He worked pretty hard and...
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Family members get a special power to eliminate one nominated contestant
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Recent Stories
Rakul
Woah! Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to implement 'no phones policy' for guests at their Goa wedding
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rakul
Woah! Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to implement 'no phones policy' for guests at their Goa wedding
Emraan
Wow! #EmraanAntiHeroOfYear trends all over twitter as the fans appreciates the actor for Tiger 3
Tamanna
Sizzling hot! All eyes for the actress Tamanna Bhatia as she grabs attention with her new photoshoot
Merry
Box office prediction! Merry Christmas starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi to touch this mark as per the current pre release buzz
Neha
Trolled! “Neha Sharma’s fashion sense is getting vulgar day by day” Neha Sharma gets brutally trolled for her dressing, check out the video
Akshay
Must Read! Will sequels revive the career of Akshay Kumar this year?