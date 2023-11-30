OMG! Tiger 3 falls flat, will War 2 decide the future of Tiger vs Pathaan and Spy verse?

As we can see, the Tiger 3 collections are considerably dropping. Can we say that hopes are now with War 2 and that it will decide the future of Tiger vs Pathaan?
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 11/30/2023 - 18:27
movie_image: 
Tiger

MUMBAI: Movie Tiger 3, that has Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif along with Emraan Hashmi in the leading role is indeed one of the biggest releases of the year. The movie, which is the fifth one in the spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Pathaan and War, had expectations from the fans and audience, especially after what we have seen in the movies like War in Pathaan, which was directed by Siddharth Anand.

Unfortunately, as we have seen the movie was falling flat in many departments and the collection of the movie could not even touch the 300 crore mark in India itself, it was criticized in many ways in terms of storytelling and direction. Well, as we have said earlier, the hopes were really very high with the movie Tiger 3 and we were really expecting that the movie will be at a different level, setting a good base for the upcoming movies in the spy universe. But, that was not the situation.

Also read - Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail passes 50 crores at the box office! The makers threw a grand party to celebrate the success of the film

As we all know, another project which is the talk of the town is Tiger Vs Pathaan. There are many who are now looking forward to the movie War 2, which definitely can meet our expectations. So now, all eyes are for the movie War 2 and director Ayan Mukerji because that movie has to be good and not just an average movie like Tiger 3.

Also, we are expecting that if War 2 becomes a grand success, it can definitely make ways for future movies like Tiger vs Pathaan. What are your views on the upcoming movie War 2 and how did you like the movie Tiger 3? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of cinema, OTT and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

Also read - Wow! SalaarBloodBathOnDec1st trends all over as the fans are waiting for the trailer

Tiger 3 Salman Khan Katrina Kaif Ayan Mukerji War 2 Tiger vs Pathaan YRF SPY UNIVERSE Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 11/30/2023 - 18:27

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Rakhi Sawant granted Interim protection from arrest in the 'Photo Leak' case filed by Adil Khan Durrani; Here's the details!
MUMBAI : Rakhi Sawant, a model, and Bollywood star, was given temporary protection from arrest by a Mumbai court on...
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui becomes the first contestant to achieve this milestone
MUMBAI : Munawar Faruqui had become a household name after his stint in the show ‘Lock Upp’.He emerged as the winner...
Exclusive! Divyendu Sharma roped in for Jio Cinema's OTT series titled Tatkaal
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from OTT, movies and television, we are back with another...
AWW! Check out these super cute pictures of Priyanka Chopra Jonas with her daughter Malti Marie
MUMBAI : Priyanka Chopra is a powerhouse of talent. She has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood as well as...
Exclusive! Isha Talwar to be seen in OTT series titled Tatkaal for Jio Cinema
MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content, we can see some amazing projects being made on OTT platform in terms...
Fascinating! Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan’s film trailer will unveiled on THIS date; Know here the details!
MUMBAI : Without a doubt, 2023 is the year of Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar's first release of the year Pathaan became...
Recent Stories
priyanka
AWW! Check out these super cute pictures of Priyanka Chopra Jonas with her daughter Malti Marie
Latest Video
Related Stories
priyanka
AWW! Check out these super cute pictures of Priyanka Chopra Jonas with her daughter Malti Marie
Shah Rukh Khan
Fascinating! Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan’s film trailer will unveiled on THIS date; Know here the details!
sam bahadur
Kya Baat Hai! Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal wishing each other is the sweetest thing you’ll see amid Animal vs Sam Bahadur
SalaarBloodBathOnDec1st
Wow! SalaarBloodBathOnDec1st trends all over as the fans are waiting for the trailer
Vidhu Vinod Chopra
Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail passes 50 crores at the box office! The makers threw a grand party to celebrate the success of the film
Animal
Must read! Animal follows Pathaan and Jawan format, here are the timings of the FDFS