OMG! Tiger 3 falls flat, will War 2 decide the future of Tiger vs Pathaan and Spy verse?

MUMBAI: Movie Tiger 3, that has Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif along with Emraan Hashmi in the leading role is indeed one of the biggest releases of the year. The movie, which is the fifth one in the spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Pathaan and War, had expectations from the fans and audience, especially after what we have seen in the movies like War in Pathaan, which was directed by Siddharth Anand.

Unfortunately, as we have seen the movie was falling flat in many departments and the collection of the movie could not even touch the 300 crore mark in India itself, it was criticized in many ways in terms of storytelling and direction. Well, as we have said earlier, the hopes were really very high with the movie Tiger 3 and we were really expecting that the movie will be at a different level, setting a good base for the upcoming movies in the spy universe. But, that was not the situation.

Also read - Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail passes 50 crores at the box office! The makers threw a grand party to celebrate the success of the film

As we all know, another project which is the talk of the town is Tiger Vs Pathaan. There are many who are now looking forward to the movie War 2, which definitely can meet our expectations. So now, all eyes are for the movie War 2 and director Ayan Mukerji because that movie has to be good and not just an average movie like Tiger 3.

Also, we are expecting that if War 2 becomes a grand success, it can definitely make ways for future movies like Tiger vs Pathaan. What are your views on the upcoming movie War 2 and how did you like the movie Tiger 3? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of cinema, OTT and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

Also read - Wow! SalaarBloodBathOnDec1st trends all over as the fans are waiting for the trailer