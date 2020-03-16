OMG! Times when Anushka Sharma and Shahid Kapoor got into a heated argument and raised everyone’s eyebrows raised

Shahid Kapoor and Anushka Sharma shared the screen space in Badmash Company co-starring Vir Das and Meiyang Chang

MUMBAI: Time and again have seen Bollywood stars engaging in war-of-words or heated arguments. One such incident that was caught on camera was between Badmash Company lead actor Anushka Sharma and Shahid Kapoor. During the promotion of their film, the leading pair was seen getting into a heated argument on camera that got everyone’s eyebrows raised.

Shahid Kapoor and Anushka Sharma were caught fighting on camera during one of the segments of the interview. It all happened when Shahid Kapoor was asked about working with new actors and he was heard saying, “It’s very different when you work with new actors. Sometimes it does take a little bit of time for them to get into the zone.” This is when the actress, who is seen sitting next to him on a sofa, interrupts and asks, “Who are ‘them’, be specific.” SK reverts saying, “Tune konse 50 picture ki hain.”

This is when their other co-stars Vir Das and Meiyang Chang add and Shahid Kapoor is seen giving a cold reply to them. However, things get nasty when Udta Punjab actor tells the Pari actress, “Aap kyu beech mein kood rahi hain do log ke beech ke baton mein.” “Main Chang se baat karraha tha, aapse toh nahi karraha tha.” This is when Anushka loses her calm and asks him to shut up.

Later, an angry Shahid Kapoor asks interviewers to do the segment again as the things went beyond control.

