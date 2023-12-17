OMG! Tripti Dimri opens up on filming S*X scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal; Expresses traumatic R*pe scene in Bulbull

MUMBAI: Actress Triptii Dimri has been an overnight sensation ever since the premiere of her most recent film, Animal. The movie was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has been doing well at the box office, and Tripti has been dubbed the new national crush.

In Animal, Tripti portrayed Zoya, the character that has been making waves online due to her intimate and nude scenes with Ranbir Kapoor. She has also been criticized for the same thing. In the midst of all of this, Tripti finally spoke out about doing a nude scene, revealing it was shot following "many discussions."

Tripti on acting on intimate roles in Animal In an interview, Tripti Dimri revealed that Vanga told her that her intimate scenes will be captured "aesthetically" and that she must first feel at ease performing them. "The day he offered me the film, Sandeep sir had categorically told me, 'Hey this is the scene I want to shoot."

She mentioned, "I am looking at it this way. I promise you that it won't be vulgar, that it will be aesthetically shot. But I have to look for your comfort. So if you are not comfortable, we will think of a different way to do it. But you need to tell me honestly."

Then the fresh emerging star admitted that it took some time for the scene to be finalized. She stated, "When you sign a project, you do with the understanding of what you are getting into. The rape scene in Bulbull was more traumatic, this wasn't. There I had to leave behind myself to portray that on screen. When you sign a film, you have to make sure you give your 100 percent."

She also mentioned that when the scene was filmed, there were just four individuals present on the set. Finally, she said, "When you are made to feel that safe and comfortable, then you feel good. It felt like a safe space, of working with people who respect you and the process. Safe sets are the most important. I was told that the set is closed and if I feel the need to stop, I could say cut as well. That's what gave me immense confidence as well."

Animals released on December 1 are getting close to 450 cr. Critics have criticized the movie for promoting toxic masculinity and misogyny. In addition to Ranbir, it stars Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Tripti and others.

