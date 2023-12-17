OMG! Tripti Dimri opens up on filming S*X scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal; Expresses traumatic R*pe scene in Bulbull

In Animal, Tripti portrayed Zoya, the character that has been making waves online due to her intimate and nude scenes with Ranbir Kapoor. She has also been criticized for the same thing. In the midst of all of this, Tripti finally spoke out about doing a nude scene, revealing it was shot following "many discussions."
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/17/2023 - 10:00
movie_image: 
Tripti

MUMBAI: Actress Triptii Dimri has been an overnight sensation ever since the premiere of her most recent film, Animal. The movie was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has been doing well at the box office, and Tripti has been dubbed the new national crush.

Also read: Wow! Tripti Dimri talks about working with Rashmika Mandanna in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, 'She made me feel welcomed...'

In Animal, Tripti portrayed Zoya, the character that has been making waves online due to her intimate and nude scenes with Ranbir Kapoor. She has also been criticized for the same thing. In the midst of all of this, Tripti finally spoke out about doing a nude scene, revealing it was shot following "many discussions."

Tripti on acting on intimate roles in Animal In an interview, Tripti Dimri revealed that Vanga told her that her intimate scenes will be captured "aesthetically" and that she must first feel at ease performing them. "The day he offered me the film, Sandeep sir had categorically told me, 'Hey this is the scene I want to shoot."

She mentioned, "I am looking at it this way. I promise you that it won't be vulgar, that it will be aesthetically shot. But I have to look for your comfort. So if you are not comfortable, we will think of a different way to do it. But you need to tell me honestly."

Then the fresh emerging star admitted that it took some time for the scene to be finalized. She stated, "When you sign a project, you do with the understanding of what you are getting into. The rape scene in Bulbull was more traumatic, this wasn't. There I had to leave behind myself to portray that on screen. When you sign a film, you have to make sure you give your 100 percent."

She also mentioned that when the scene was filmed, there were just four individuals present on the set. Finally, she said, "When you are made to feel that safe and comfortable, then you feel good. It felt like a safe space, of working with people who respect you and the process. Safe sets are the most important. I was told that the set is closed and if I feel the need to stop, I could say cut as well. That's what gave me immense confidence as well."

Animals released on December 1 are getting close to 450 cr. Critics have criticized the movie for promoting toxic masculinity and misogyny. In addition to Ranbir, it stars Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Tripti and others.

Also read: Do you know! Animal actress Tripti Dimri was rumored to be in a relationship with Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh, here are the pictures

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit- Filmibeat

Animal animal review ANIMAL COLLECTION Ranbir Kapoor Rashmika Mandanna Bobby Deol Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/17/2023 - 10:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Spoiler Alert! Anupama's Life Takes a Twist: Grown-Up Anu Faces Separation, Anuj's New Chapter with a New Mother Unfolds
MUMBAI: Prepare for a whirlwind of emotions in the upcoming episodes of Star Plus' Anupama as the beloved characters,...
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's old photo attending Kajol's mehendi ceremony with young Aryan resurfaces online; Check out PIC here!
MUMBAI: Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan, two Bollywood actors, have a close friendship bond. Both of them soon developed a...
Spoiler Alert! Dramatic Turn of Events: Abhira's Heroic Sacrifice Stuns Everyone in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Hold on to your seats as Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai takes a riveting turn with a major accident that...
Spoiler Alert! Twists Unfold: Savi Discovers Ishaan and Reeva's Past Love, Surekha's Manipulations Exposed in Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein
MUMBAI: Hold your breath as Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein on Star Plus unfolds a series of gripping twists in the...
Spoiler Alert! Lights, Camera, Romance: Rajveer and Palki's Mesmerizing Dance Sparks Tension in Kundali Bhagya
MUMBAI: Love is in the air, and the upcoming episodes of Ekta Kapoor's Kundali Bhagya on Zee TV promise a captivating...
Amazing! Check out Indian celebrities like Salman Khan, Vijay Deverakonda, and others who have successfully launched their own clothing brands
MUMBAI: For most of our Bollywood celebrities, fashion has surpassed their professional significance. They have a...
Recent Stories
Shah
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's old photo attending Kajol's mehendi ceremony with young Aryan resurfaces online; Check out PIC here!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shah
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's old photo attending Kajol's mehendi ceremony with young Aryan resurfaces online; Check out PIC here!
Salman
Amazing! Check out Indian celebrities like Salman Khan, Vijay Deverakonda, and others who have successfully launched their own clothing brands
Ronit
Oh No! Actor Ronit Roy reveals turning down the opportunity to star in the hit US show Homeland due to THIS reason; Says ‘I understand Homeland and all…’
Karisma Kapoor
What! Karisma Kapoor wanted Abhishek Bachchan to move out of his parent’s home Jalsa, while Aishwarya Rai embraced the idea with open arms
Sunny Deol
What! Sunny Deol shares that due to Dyslexia he is unable to read well, reveals the reason why he is worried about his dad Dharmendra
Ranveer
What! Not Ranveer Singh but THIS actor was the first choice for Anushka Sharma starrer Band Baaja Baaraat