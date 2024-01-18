OMG! Varun Dhawan poses with Janhvi Kapoor, netizens say “she looks really uncomfortable”

Recently, at an event, Varun was seen with Janhvi Kapoor and netizens noticed he seemed to be quite touchy with the actress
MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan is one of the most talented and good actors of the film industry. He has been winning hearts with his performances in films like Badlapur, Bhediya, Jugjugg Jiyo among others. The actor is also known for his friendships with actresses like Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani Among others. 

Also Read: Varun Dhawan, Sikandar Kher undergo intense action training for 'Citadel'

 

Recently, at an event, Varun was seen with Janhvi Kapoor and netizens noticed he seemed to be quite touchy with the actress. One reddit user wrote, “Varun behaves most inappropriate among all male stars. I really wish someday he gets a slap in front of the camera because he makes literally every actress uncomfortable.” Another one commented, “Look at her body language. She is clearly very uncomfortable. He’s such a creep.”

Take a look at the pictures;

This is not the first time the actor has gotten touchy feely with Janhvi. Even during the Bawaal promotions his actions were frowned upon by netizens. Take a look;

What are your thoughts on Varun’s behavior? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read: Interesting! Upcoming movies of Janhvi Kapoor and latest update about them

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Bollywoodshaadis

