OMG! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif finally will shift to their new sea-facing house

MUMBAI: Post their wedding in Rajasthan, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have flown to the Maldives for their honeymoon away from the media glare. Well, after spending a few days, the couple has decided to return back to Mumbai tomorrow.

They will be resuming their work soon post their wedding functions. A close source revealed that Vicky and Katrina will be returning back to Mumbai on 14th December at around 2 PM at the private airport.

Also read: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s NET WORTH will make your JAWS DROP!

Katrina and Vicky will also be hosting a grand reception in Mumbai and they have already started sending the invites to their friends in the fraternity. And don't be surprised if you find Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as one of their special guests at the reception. It is reported that Ranbir Kapoor has gifted Katrina a diamond necklace as her wedding gift and it seems all is well between the two and they have happily moved on in their lives and are happy with their respective partners.

The two of them have been sharing pictures on their social media platforms. They have posted pictures right from their Haldi, Mehendi to the wedding day. Katrina Kaif looked the perfect gorgeous Indian bride in the typical red lehenga by Sabyasachi, while Vicky looked like the most handsome groom ever.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be seen next in Sardar Udham in which he will be playing the character of Udham Singh whereas Katrina Kaif will be seen in Jee Lee Zara with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: STUNNING! Inside Pictures of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s new lovenest

Credit: BollywoodLife