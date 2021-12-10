Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s NET WORTH will make your JAWS DROP!

MUMBAI : Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are the newest people on the block to hop on to the newlyweds bandwagon.

The two tied the knot on December 9 and apparently it was quite a grand celebration with their close family and friends. Both the actors have showcased impeccable talent on screen and have made a name for themselves. Apart from the film projects, the actors also endorse leading brands.

According to the Forbes India List 2019, which ranks celebrities based on their earnings and fame quotient, Katrina and Vicky are doing extremely well in their lives and have appeared in the Forbes top 100. According to the list, Katrina, in the year 2019, earned a total of Rs 23.63 crore, while Vicky, too, had a profitable year with an earning of Rs 10.42 crore.

Vicky Kaushal, according to Google’s reports, was the most searched celebrity in India in 2019. His film Uri: The Surgical Strike earned as high and made roughly Rs 350 crore at the box office. The list of brands that Vicky endorses includes biggies like Oppo, Reliance Trends, and Havells.

As far as films are concerned, Katrina Kaif has multiple projects in the pipeline. Her her last movie was the multi-starrer Sooryavanshi. She will next be seen in Phone Bhoot, opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi, and the next movie in the Tiger franchise with Salman Khan. Vicky Kaushal’s last movie was Sardar Udham. The actor will next be seen in the biopic on Sam Manekshaw, titled Sam.

