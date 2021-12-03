Shocking! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif get trolled by netizens for the rules and regulations in place for their wedding, ask “Are they going on a mission?”

MUMBAI: Vicky and Kartina are making headlines for their most awaited wedding that is taking place in the first week of this month in Rajasthan.

The actors have been tight-lipped about the wedding, and the families do not want much information to be leaked out and have kept it a big secret.

The speculations are on that the wedding will take place in Rajasthan with close friends and family attending the function. Post that, the couple will host a huge reception in Mumbai.

We earlier reported about how one of the rules for the guests is the ban on phones, where no one is allowed to take photos or videos of the bride and groom and leak them on social media.

The second is that if they see a drone, they will shoot it down. They have also made the gues sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Fans have have trolled the actors for the type of rules and regulations that have put in place for their wedding.

Netizens have asked whether they are getting married or going for a surgical strike-like mission.

Some have also said that this is all nonsense and extra dramatic.

This is not the first time that a Bollywood couple has had so many instructions for their wedding. Even Deepika – Ranveer and Nick – Priyanka had a ban on phones during the wedding to keep it a secret affair.

