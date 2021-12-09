SHOCKING! When Katrina Kaif asked Salman Khan will you ever get married?

MUMBAI: We all know that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were dating in the past and they never failed to give major couple goals to their fans with their chemistry. There can be no denying that Salman and Katrina’s relationship will be one of the most talked-about love affairs of the Industry. They both share a mutual respect for each other despite parting their ways. It says a lot about their bonding.

While Katrina is getting married to Vicky Kaushal, Salman, at 55, has remained the most eligible bachelor in the industry. While he has never shied away from showing his affection towards her. There was a moment when Katrina Kaif asked Salman Khan when he will get married?.

During the time of Tiger Zinda Hai promotions, the duo has been present on the sets of Bigg Boss Season 11. The two were involved in a fun question and answers game. Salman asked Katrina to choose between him and Aamir Khan. She has to select one option only. Katrina was quick enough to choose Aamir Khan over him. Later she clarified saying since the shoot of Tiger Zinda Hai is over she will now like to work with Aamir Khan. Well, that didn’t go well with Salman Khan, who in return said that he won’t choose any other actress over her.

Then came the time for a lie-detector test and Katrina took the hot seat. She gave all the answers which were asked by Salman Khan on the show. Later it was time for Salman Khan to take a lie-detector test. During the test, Katrina popped him with a question about when will he get married? Salman looked amused and gave a quirky reply with a wink, 'Mujhe log kehte hai ki meri shaadi karne ki umar ab beet gayi hai.' As the indicator turned to red, Katrina rejected his answer saying, 'Galat jawaab, galat jawaab' and added, 'Aap abhi bhi shaadi kar sakte hain.' Their funny banter had left the audience in splits.

