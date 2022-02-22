OMG! Vijay Deverakonda REACTS to wedding rumours with Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna

MUMBAI: Vijay Deverakonda has a massive fan following. His acting skills have wowed the film lovers. While his film work is making headlines, his personal life is also the talk of the town. There have been rumours that Telugu star Vijay Devarakonda and Pushpa actress Rashmika are dating and that wedding bells are ringing for the two.

However, while the two have remained tight-lipped on their relationship status, they have been spotted together at dinner dates which set the Internet ablaze with speculations of them being a couple.

ALSO READ: Interesting! Disney+ Hotstar purchases Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Liger’ at THIS whopping amount

Now, the Telugu star has reacted to the reports. Yes, you read that right! Devarakonda has now broken his silence on the rumours that he is dating his co-star. In a cryptic tweet, Devarakonda rubbished the rumours of the two getting married and went as far as calling the news ‘nonsense’. “As usual nonsense… Don’t we just (heart) da news!” wrote Vijay.

Take a look at his tweet here.

As usual nonsense..



Don’t we just

da news! — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 21, 2022

For those who are unaware, rumours of Rashmika and Vijay dating have been circulating since last month. It is also being speculated that the two celebrated New Year’s Eve together as the photographs posted by them on social media platform Instagram seemed to be of the same resort in Goa.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna worked together in two superhit films, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Their fans have been going gaga about their on-screen chemistry since then.

The two are all set to make their Hindi film debuts this year.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Must Watch! Tollywood superstar Vijay Deverakonda unveils trailer launch of Priyamani starrer ‘Bhamakalapam’

CREDIT: INDIA NEWS