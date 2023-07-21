OMG! Vivek Oberoi duped of Rs 1.55 Crores, files case with Mumbai police against his business partner

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 07/21/2023 - 14:53
Vivek Oberoi

MUMBAI :Vivek Oberoi is one of the finest actors of the Hindi film industry. His performances in films like Company, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Yuva, among others have touched many hearts. The actor has a huge fan following and are eagerly waiting to see him once again on the big screens.

Now, the PM Narendra Modi actor and his wife Priyanka Alva have filed a police case against Vivek’s business partner for duping him for Rs 1.55 crores. Vivek alleged that Sanjay Saha, his mother Nandita Saha, and Radhika Nanda asked the actor to invest in a production company, and an event organizing company. The actor said that they used the money wrongfully for their own gains.

Vivek’s accountant said, “The Oberois had floated a company named Oberoi Organics in 2017. Since it was not doing too well, they decided to first bring in the three accused as partners in the firm, then dissolve that business and convert it into an events business under the name of Anandita Entertainment.”

An officer from MIDC said, “Oberoi was informed about the mishandling of funds within the venture by an employee in April 2022, after which the services of Bafna were taken to sort the issues out. He then found out that Sanjay Saha had used the company’s money for various personal reasons including paying the life insurance premium for his mother. Nanda, too, had withdrawn money from the company. We have booked the accused under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (dishonest misappropriation), and 420 (fraud) of the IPC.”

Vivek has said that Sanjay and Radhika have also duped actor Nawazzudin Siddiqui of Rs 51 Lakhs, which the Masti actor has to pay from his personal account on the company’s behalf.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-DNA

 

