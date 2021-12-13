Wow! Meet Vivek Oberoi's unknown wife Priyanka Alva Oberoi

MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of the actor Vivek Oberoi and winning the hearts of the fans. The actor is indeed one of the finest talents we have in industry. The actor is currently getting some amazing response for his recently released web series Inside Edge Season 3.

No doubt fans always look forward to knowing more in detail about actor Vivek Oberoi and his personal life. As we all know, we have known very little about his wife Priyanka Alva. So today let us know more in detail about Vivek Oberoi’s wife Priyanka Alva Oberoi.

Birthplace and parents

Priyanka Alva was born in Delhi in 1983. Her father Jeevaraj Alva has been the Chief Minister of Karnataka and her mother’s name is Nandini Alva. She is currently known as Vivek Oberoi's wife.

Love story

It was said that after breaking up with Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai, Vivek Oberoi did not date any other Bollywood actress. At the behest of his mother Vivek Oberoi went to meet Priyanka and he promised his mother that if he liked Priyanka he would date her for 2, 3 years before marrying her. But when he met Priyanka he liked her so much that he married Priyanka the same year. The couple got married in the year 2010 and they are blessed with a son named Vivaan Veer Oberoi in the year 2012 and a daughter named Ameyaa Nirvana Oberoi in the year 2015.

There was also news floating around social media that after the marriage of Priyanka and Vivek, Priyanka had asked Salman Khan to forgive Vivek Oberoi. Priyanka Alva Oberoi is a devotee of Lord Ganesha.

No doubt this beautiful couple never fails to give us some major couple goals. What are your views on Vivek Oberoi and Priyanka Alva Oberoi? Let us know in the comments section below.

On the professional front, actor Vivek Oberoi was last seen in the biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his recent work was web series Inside Edge Season 3.

