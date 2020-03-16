OMG! Was Anurag Kashyap forcefully taken to a party by a gangster’s henchman?

Anurag Kashyap is one of the most popular filmmakers. He is known for myriad films. His latest film to release is Dobaaraa. Starring Taapsee Pannu, it hit the theatres on August 19.

MUMBAI:  Anurag Kashyap is one of the most popular filmmakers. He is known for myriad films. His latest film to release is Dobaaraa. Starring Taapsee Pannu, it hit the theatres on August 19.

The filmmaker, who worked with Ram Gopal Varma for many years, recently spoke about the late 1990s and early 2000s when RGV and he were deep into making gangster movies. While interacting with YouTuber Tanmay Bhat, Anurag said that after Black Friday, he was often approached by gangsters and criminals, and their associates in hopes that he would tell their story on the big screen.

Further, Anurag Kashyap also shared that at that time he met with Mumbai’s Police Commissioner and told him that he might need some protection to which the latter said, ‘You don’t need it. Underworld loves you, everyone loves you, you go’. And actually, no one called with threats.

He also revealed how he was taken to a party by a gangster’s henchman. “Two people came to my house and said you will have to go with us. I asked them who they were and they just said I will have to go with them,” he said. Anurag said that this happened soon after the release of Satya. Anurag was one of the writers on Satya, which was directed by RGV. He shared, “Christmas party thi kisi gangster ki. Vahan pe mujhe singhasan pe bithaya. God mein bachche bitha diye. Hum logo ne photo khinchaye, khana khilaya, Merry Christmas bola, bola aapki film bohot achi thi, bhej diya (It was a Christmas party of some gangster. They made me sit on a throne. Put a few kids on my lap. Clicked some photos, fed us food, wished Merry Christmas and sent me back home).”

