OMG! This is what Ananya Panday has to say about the notion 'younger generation just wants to go from one partner to the other'

In the film, the actress plays the role of Tia. She indeed left everyone impressed with her performance in the film. The young actress, who was promoting her film along with her co-stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa, spoke about the notion that Indian parents have for younger generations today. They believe that they like to move on from one partner to another very quickly. Talking about the same, Ananya said, "I think there is more access to meet more people and I think it also comes from what Deepika was saying about putting yourself first. You don’t want to settle and I don’t think that should be taken in a bad way as well. I probably don’t see it in a casual sense but I would see it as you don’t want to settle for something that doesn’t make you as happy or would not satisfy you as much."

There have been rumours about Ananya dating Ishaan Khatter. Recently they made it official by walking together at the airport as they were back from their vacation together. Talking about how her idea of romantic relationships has changed over time, she said, "While I was growing up, I watched a lot of Shah Rukh Khan’s films, and I wanted an ideal man who would be madly in love with me and look at me with love-struck eyes. After a while, I realized that love is a lot about communication and friendship."

