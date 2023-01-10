OMG! This is what Hrithik Roshan eats to keep fit, says “sometimes you gotta “stay hungry”

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan is one of the most bankable stars in Hindi Cinema. He has carved a niche for himself with films like Super 30, Kaabil, War and many more. The actor’s personal life however has been in the news more than films lately. After his divorce with Sussanne Khan, the Krrishh actor has found love again with actress Saba Azad. Although his love life has always been the talking point in many circles, it does not take away the credibility he has as a hard working and dedicated actor. He is one of the few actors who has not let the word nepotism even come close to him despite coming from a film family.

Recently the Vikram Vedha actor shared quite an interesting and inspiring post on social media where he showed his fans what he ate to stay fit. Sharing a picture of his pre-packed cold meals in a box, the handsome actor wrote, “Eating cold pre packed home cooked healthy meals while traveling for a shoot sched is a sacrifice I choose to make.

I’m hungry. But sometimes you gotta “stay hungry”

Packed 6 boxes in my carry on luggage. Each meal was around 130gm protein (cooked weight)+ veggies. One meal every 3 hours.

What sacrifices did you guys make today towards your goals ?”

Hrithik’s fans were soon to send him love and support. One wrote, “Needed this sir ! Was straying away from my routine ! This got my head back in it ! Inspiring” another wrote, “I have sacrificed all types of junk foods for my weight loss journey” one commented, “Kon kon fighter ke liye besabri se intejar kr raha hai”

On the work front, Hrithik will soon be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter with Deepika Padukone. The motion poster of the film was recently unveiled and fans are in love with it and cannot wait to see Hrithik in action mode once again. Hrithik also has War 2 with Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.

