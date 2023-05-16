Really! Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad to live-in together? Actor purchases a luxurious house to move-in with his girlfriend

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan is one of the most bankable stars in Hindi Cinema. He has carved a niche for himself with films like Super 30, Kaabil, War and many more. The actor’s personal life however has been in the news more than films lately. After his divorce with Sussanne Khan, the Krrishh actor has found love again with actress Saba Azad.

Saba and Hrithik have been spotted at several events and seen spending quality time together and vacationing as well. As per reports Hrithik and Saba are moving in together and the Vikram Vedha actor has reportedly also bought a lavish apartment for them to stay together before they get married.

This however isn’t the first time the rumors of Hrithik and Saba moving in together have surfaced. Previously too Hrithik was said to have invested around Rs 100 crores on two apartments which were spread over three floors. A source has earlier said, “They will be moving in together into an apartment in a building called Mannat in Mumbai. The top two floors of the building are being renovated. And the couple will shift there very soon.”

Hrithik tweeted later denying the reports writing, “There is no truth to this. As a public figure, I understand I'll be under the lens of curiosity, but it's best if we keep misinformation away, especially in our reportage, which is a responsible job.”

Hrithik and Saba reportedly first interacted on Twitter where Roshan liked a video featuring Saba and a rapper. Saba thanked the actor for his comments and that's how they began conversing.

