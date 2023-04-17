What! Hrithik Roshan’s security pushes away a food delivery guy who wanted a selfie, netizens say “ye toh khud ko god hi samajhne laga”

MUMBAI :Hrithik Roshan has worked hard to be where he is today. Right from his debut film Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai, Hrithik has had an unbelievable screen presence that is hard to miss even today. With every film, Hrithik has gotten better and better and carved a niche for himself first as a romantic hero then as an action star.

Now when it comes to media and fans, Hrithik has been friendly but a recent appearance of the actor has gotten him negative backlash for his behavior. Recently the War actor was out with ex-wife Sussanne Khan, her boyfriend Arslan Goni, Zayed Khan and others. After dinner at a posh Sushi restaurant in the suburbs, Hrithik came out and was casually standing when a food delivery guy politely asked for a selfie but before he could click a pic, Hrithik’s security man came and pushed him away by his shoulder.

Seems like Hrithik too didn't intervene or stop the security guy. This hasn’t gone down well with netizens who found Hrithik and his security’s behavior offensive and rude. One wrote, “Will he be behaving like this during promotion weeks before the movie release? Atleast give a fake smile at ppl around you!!!” another one wrote, “Ak fan pic le raha tha or body guard ne dhakka de Diya or Roshan ne kuch nahi bola badi he dukh ki baat hain.iski picture dekh na hi ak Sharm ki baat hain.” One wrote, “The most arrogant [email protected]#$%*, also his bodyguard has no right to push the Swiggy guy, he should be arrested for violating human rights.”

One commented, “Aise arrogant logo ko Boycott karna hi chahiye !!”Another wrote, “Is nalayak ne bodyguard ko kuch bola bhi ni bechare ho dhaaka de diya sale movies me dikhate bo sale te asal me nahi hote .sala topi sankar.”

There are some who also came forward to support Hrithik. One wrote, “He's not being rude lol. If you look earlier, the first guy politely asks him if he can take a selfie, and Hrithik politely replies no. The Swiggy guy didn't. Basic courtesy people. Even these actors are human, and clearly Hrithik wasn't in a great mood.” One wrote, “I wonder how people want to become celebrities, I’d never want to be one, cause the world is ready to curse you with hatred for a millisecond gesture made by you, the guy in black can be exhausted just like we all are at the end of the day, the bodyguard gets paid for what he did, the guy did take a look on the delivery guy’s camera for a selfie, the delivery guy even said ‘thank you’ smiling at the bodyguard while getting pushed away.

What’s our problem people ? Before writing any hate comment do we even for once think of the fact that do we treat everyone well throughout our own day, while coming back from office today did you not get pissed at the beggar for he kept begging to you even after you told the beggar to move on, how will you feel if someone makes a video of yours while you ignored that beggar and floats that video on internet!

Get a life people! They are normal human beings just like you and me, let them breathe the way we do.Peace.”

Credit-Spotboye