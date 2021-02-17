OMG! When Amitabh Bachchan was going to slap Govinda; read to know more!

MUMBAI: Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan are both superstars of their generation. In fact, both of them have worked in several movies together, and we would not deny that we have loved seeing them share the silver screen.

One of the famous and successful movies the both did together was David Dhawan’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which is a movie still talked about.

Before shooting the movie Govinda in an interview revealed that BIG B had told him that if the movie wouldn’t work then he would give a tight slap to him, this made Govinda so scared that he stopped the shoot of the movie.

Actually, before shooting for a song sequence, Govinda heard the song and said that this wouldn’t work. Because of his statements, the shoot got delayed, and eventually, Amitabh Bachchan cancelled the shoot.

David Dhawan who was the director of the movie asked Govinda how he was so confident that the song won’t work to which the actor disclosed the conversation between him and Big B and then even David was convinced.

Govinda then revealed that they did not shoot for that sequence till the time they did not find the perfect song. The song which was questioned was where Madhuri played a special apprerance for the song ‘Makhna’ and it was shot after they found a suitable situation for it.

