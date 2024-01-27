OMG! When Bobby Deol supported his father-in-law’s affair and the 76 year old’s will revealed something shocking

MUMBAI: Bobby Deol is one of the most well known Hindi film heroes who also comes from the film family of Deols. While his dad Dharmendra and brother Sunny have made a mark in the industry, he has carved a niche of his own as well. Recently he came on Koffee with Karan season 8 with brother Sunny and spoke about his dark days of struggle.

Also Read-Breaking! Bobby Deol to be a part of Aryan Khan’s directorial debut Stardom produced by Red Chillies Entertainment?

Now, there is a story of the Animal actor that has grabbed a lot of attention. The story involves Bobby, his wife Tanya, her father Devinder Ahuja and her brother Vikram Ahuja. Tanya’s dad fell in love with an air hostess in 1995 while still being married, and this caused a lot of turmoil in the family.

Tanya and her brother were at loggerheads as to who to support. While Vikram supported his mother, Bobby and Tanya stood with Devinder and respected his decision which made the latter more inclined toward Bobby and Tanya.

As a result Tanya’s brother dragged Bobby to court accusing him of influencing his father to transfer shares to his name to save the actor’s sinking career. Thus began a long legal battle. What happened next is something no one even imagined.

Also Read-https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/breaking-bobby-deol-be-part-of-aryan-khan-s-directorial-debut-stardom-produced-red

Devinder passed away in 2010 and his last rites were halted till Bobby Flew down from Toronto. As per his will, his son Vikram should not be given the right to perform his last rites. This left Vikram shocked as his birthright was taken away from him. The will stated that Bobby would perform his last rites. Vikram accused Tanya of manipulating their dad’s decision.

Devinder’s property was worth Rs 300 crores and no one knows who claimed it but there were rumors that Bobby got it, however the latter claimed in an earlier interview that these rumors were baseless.

Also Read-Breaking! Bobby Deol to be a part of Aryan Khan’s directorial debut Stardom produced by Red Chillies Entertainment?

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-Koimoi