OMG! When Esha Gupta broke silence on her scary casting couch experience Twice, “He thought that I would fall into his trap…”

The actress is also known to break the internet with her sizzling pictures and sexy fashion choices. The gorgeous actress who made her Cannes debut this year narrated her ordeal on experiencing the casting couch not once but twice.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 10/02/2023 - 08:15
movie_image: 
Esha gupta

MUMBAI: Esha Gupta is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. She has been part of many Bollywood films and impressed the audience with her performance. She was recently seen in the Bobby Deol starrer web series Aashram 3. The actress is also known to break the internet with her sizzling pictures and sexy fashion choices.

Also ReadWow! Check out Esha Gupta’s NET WORTH and pics of her LUXURIOUS Mumbai home

The gorgeous actress who made her Cannes debut this year narrated her ordeal on experiencing the casting couch not once but twice. She said, “Two individuals subjected me to this ordeal. The film was half completed. When I refused, the co-producer told the maker that he did not want to see me in the film. What am I doing on set? After this, some makers even refused to cast me in films. I had heard that these people used to say about me that if I won't do anything then what is the point of taking me in the film?”

She further said, “There were two people who laid the trap of casting couch. I had understood but I still did the film because it was a small move from their side. He thought that I would fall into his trap during the outdoor shoot. I was also smart, I said that I would not go to sleep alone. I called my makeup artist to sleep in my room.’

 

 

Expressing her anguish Esha said, “they think that if we need work then we can get anything done”

Also Read-Esha Gupta chuffed at response to 'Aashram 3' trailer

Esha’s upcoming projects include Desi Magic and Hera Pheri 3. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit-Spotboye 

Esha Gupta File No 323 Suniel Shetty Aashram Aashram 3 Cannes Cannes 2023 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Sara Ali Khan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 10/02/2023 - 08:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: Oh No! Natasha all set to consummate love to Dhaval, latter plays a trick
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: Woah! Kimaya is falling for Reyansh, Aradhana unaware
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
EXCLUSIVE! Anurag Sharma opens up on his new show Dori, reveals exciting details about his character and much more
MUMBAI:  Anurag Sharma is a popular actor of the television industry. He has been a part of the showbiz world for...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Shameless! Vaibhav loses his promotion, Mrunal leaves his side
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
OMG! When Esha Gupta broke silence on her scary casting couch experience Twice, “He thought that I would fall into his trap…”
MUMBAI: Esha Gupta is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. She has been part of many...
Anupamaa: Uplifting! Anupama unknowingly saves Malti Devi's life
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Esha gupta
OMG! When Esha Gupta broke silence on her scary casting couch experience Twice, “He thought that I would fall into his trap…”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shah
Woah! A fan asks Shah Rukh Khan if they can get married inside 'Mannat', here's what the star had to say
Madhuri Dixit
Wow! Madhuri Dixit's son, Arin learns to cook Khichdi for his USA friends, actress expresses happiness
Rajkumar Santoshi
Woah! Meenakshi Seshadri shares an unpopular opinion of liking Rishi Kapoor's role more than Sunny Deol’s
Raveena Tandon
Wow! Raveena Tandon reveals how none of her past relationships are hidden from her children
Priyamani
Woah! Priyamani reveals how Manoj Bajpayee improvises scenes, while Shah Rukh Khan sticks to the script
Matthew
OMG! Matthew Perry talks about facing anxiety when he didn't get the laugh from the audience