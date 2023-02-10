OMG! When Esha Gupta broke silence on her scary casting couch experience Twice, “He thought that I would fall into his trap…”

MUMBAI: Esha Gupta is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. She has been part of many Bollywood films and impressed the audience with her performance. She was recently seen in the Bobby Deol starrer web series Aashram 3. The actress is also known to break the internet with her sizzling pictures and sexy fashion choices.

The gorgeous actress who made her Cannes debut this year narrated her ordeal on experiencing the casting couch not once but twice. She said, “Two individuals subjected me to this ordeal. The film was half completed. When I refused, the co-producer told the maker that he did not want to see me in the film. What am I doing on set? After this, some makers even refused to cast me in films. I had heard that these people used to say about me that if I won't do anything then what is the point of taking me in the film?”

She further said, “There were two people who laid the trap of casting couch. I had understood but I still did the film because it was a small move from their side. He thought that I would fall into his trap during the outdoor shoot. I was also smart, I said that I would not go to sleep alone. I called my makeup artist to sleep in my room.’

Expressing her anguish Esha said, “they think that if we need work then we can get anything done”

Esha’s upcoming projects include Desi Magic and Hera Pheri 3.

