OMG! When Karan Johar had to leave the country during Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s release due to threats, “I would have tears coming down…”

It was Karan Johar’s directorial debut however he himself couldn't stay back to watch the film. The film recently celebrated 25 years of its release and Karan recalled some shocking moments.
MUMBAI: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai released in 1998 and was way ahead of its time. The film was a blockbuster hit. The film had a fantastic cast that included Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji. It was Karan Johar’s directorial debut however he himself couldn't stay back to watch the film. The film recently celebrated 25 years of its release and Karan recalled some shocking moments.

Karan recalled that he could not be there for the opening. He said, “just the most surreal moment.” He further said, “I wasn’t there actually when it was released. We had some threatening calls at that time. So my parents and I had to fly out on opening night for security purposes. So I never saw the film back home at all. I used to just have friends who would call me and put the phone towards the audience when Salman enters or any other big moment in the film. And I would have tears coming down because I wasn’t there and couldn’t see it.”

Karan said he watched the film in London a couple of times but it wasn’t the same. He added, “Winning those awards. I remember holding that first Filmfare award, and I couldn’t breathe.”     

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was a huge hit and bagged many awards. It also starred  Anupam Kher, Johny Lever, and Archana Puran Singh. 

