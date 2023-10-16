Shocking! When Karan Johar jokingly labels Shweta Bachchan the 'Biggest Stalker' and teases her about Navya and Agastya; Says ‘She is the world’s biggest stalker’

Shweta Bachchan, the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan, and Karan Johar are best friends. In 2021, when Shweta was proven to be the "world's biggest stalker" and to be preoccupied with the lives of her children Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda, the two made an appearance on Neha Dhupia's show.
It's no secret that Shweta Bachchan, the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan, and Karan Johar are best friends. In 2021, when Shweta was proven to be the "world's biggest stalker" and to be preoccupied with the lives of her children Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda, the two made an appearance on Neha Dhupia's show.

It all began when Shweta revealed that Karan 'hangs out with a lot of young folks' these days. She said, “Karan is the most uncool person at a party. These days, he hangs out with a lot of young people. And then they must have said something about EDM one time. And every time we have hung out after that, Karan has been like, ‘Guys let’s put on some EDM’. We’re like, ‘Do you even know what EDM even is?’ He is trying and my heart goes out to him, but, no, please stop it.”

After that, Neha asked Karan what parenting advice he would like to give Shweta. Karan replied, “She’s obsessed by Navya and Agastya’s personal lives. Get out of their life.”

Karan interrupted by adding, "Shweta is stalking her children," in response to the host's subsequent question. He added, “Yes. She is the world’s biggest stalker. She is the Jagga Jasoos on the Internet. And she’ll discuss all of them, not just Navya. Aryan, Suhana, Ananya.”

Shweta laughed after hearing Karan's response. Although she said it was not the case, Karan reminded her not to tell lies. “You think I hang out with them at parties, but at least I am not stalking them online,” he remarked.

Shweta Bachchan and Karan Johar were childhood friends. The two are frequently photographed together and have never been reluctant to discuss their special relationship. Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta's younger brother, joined her on KJo's well-known discussion show Koffee With Karan.

