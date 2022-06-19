OMG! When Prachi Desai refused to come out of her vanity van during the shooting of Ek Villain

MUMBAI: Prachi Desai started her television career as the lead protagonist in the successful TV drama Kasam Se on Zee TV. She made her Bollywood debut in the 2008 film Rock On! Her other notable features include Life Partner (2009), Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010), Bol Bachchan (2012), and I, Me Aur Main (2013)

Her film Ek Villain, starring Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and Riteish Deshmukh in the leads, did incredibly well at the box office. The film was directed by Mohit Suri and had an item number by Prachi Desai titled ‘Awari’, which till date is one of the best songs sung by Momina Mustehsan.

And ever since then, there has been no looking back for the actress. Reportedly, Prachi Desai was asked to put silicone pads by the creative team of ‘Ek Villain’ for her item number ‘Awari’. She was supposed to wear a short-bodied blouse in the song, and hence, the team asked her to put on the silicone pads, which she refused.

A source revealed, “She refused to use the silicone cups and wasn’t coming out of her vanity van for hours asking to be apologised before she shot for the song.”

Later, Ekta Kapoor intervened and convinced her to finish the song. She agreed as she had launched her on TV back in the day.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prachi Desai will be next seen in Forensic, which also stars Radhika Apte and Vikrant Massey.

At the Amazon Prime Meeting, it was revealed that she will be making her Telugu debut with supernatural web series Dhootha with Naga Chaitanya and Parvathy.

She is even committed to star as a lead actress in the fantasy movie Kosha, which is directed by Amman Advaita and produced by Abhay Raj Kanwar.

