OMG! When Rajesh Khanna gave Sanjeev Kumar a tight slap during a shoot for the love affair rumors of the latter with Anju Mahendroo

In today’s throwback story, we will talk about the time Rajesh Khanna’s immense jealousy toward Sanjeev Kumar when he heard about his love affair rumor with Anju Mahendroo.
Anju Mahendroo

MUMBAI : Link-ups, break ups, affairs, infatuation, etc. are all part and parcel of a normal person’s existence. Naturally this is also true for film celebs not just in today’s times but also years ago. In today’s throwback story, we will talk about the time Rajesh Khanna’s immense jealousy toward Sanjeev Kumar when he heard about his love affair rumor with Anju Mahendroo.

Harihar Jethalal Jariwala who was also popularly known as Sanjeev Kumar, enjoyed a huge fan following. He was known for his blockbuster films like  Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Aandhi, Angoor, Khilona, Silsila, and Shatranj Ke Khilari, among others. The actor died unexpectedly following a massive heart attack on 6th November 1985, leaving his family and fans in total shock.

For the unversed, once, Sanjeev got into a heated argument with Rajesh Khanna as the rumors started spreading of the former’s affair with Anju Mahendroo and quickly reached Khanna. The latter was in a live-in relationship with Anju for 7 long years but reportedly called it quits after she refused to marry him. 

In a previous interview, Anju spoke about what happened between Sanjeev who was her mother’s brother and Rajesh. She said, “I was never attracted to Hari. For me, he was my mother’s brother. In fact, there was one actress who had told everyone that I was having an affair with Hari. My ex-boyfriend believed that I had a relationship with Hari and long after we had broken off he nursed the misconception. Years later, when Hari and he worked together in a film and he had to slap Hari in a scene, he gave a really hard one. Hari and he never got along.”

