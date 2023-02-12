OMG! When Udit Narayan’s ex-wife Ranjana stormed into his hotel room with media after his second marriage

MUMBAI: Udit Narayan is one of the most renowned and loved singers of the Hindi film industry. His silky voice has given him the title of Melody King. His voice has brought alive many chart busters in the Hindi film industry. Udit was born on December 1st, 1955, in Bihar's Baisi village in Supaul district.

Udit’s mother encouraged him to become a singer in movies as she recognized his love for music from a very early age. He began his career in 1980 with the film Unees Bees and sung the song Mil Gaya Mil Gaya. He has sung in 11 different languages in his long career.

Udit has not only received the National Award but also the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awards. While his professional life has been illustrious, his personal life has attracted a lot of controversy.

In 1985, Udit married Deepa Gahatraj and the couple welcomed a baby boy named Aditya in 1987. Not many know that this was his second marriage. He was previously married to Ranjana Jha Narayan. The latter’s public appearance shocked his fans and tarnished his image to some extent.

Shockingly when Udit was in Patna for a show, he booked a hotel room and was inside when Ranjana barged inside with reporters. Although the hotel staff tried to stop her, they gave in to the media pressure. In the words of Ranjhana, “I have come here to seek justice. He kept me in the dark about his second marriage with Deepa, also a playback singer, for years, and now I have come to seek my rightful place.”

Ranjhana revealed that Udit hadn’t yet given her a divorce before tying the knot for the second time. She mentioned that she was also looking for a break in singing and Udit told her that he will go to Mumbai, establish himself as a singer and then later take her there as well. However when she came to know of his second marriage all hell broke lose and she decided to expose the truth. Initially Udit refuted claims of his first marriage, he later accepted it and even agreed to pay for Ranjhana’s maintenance.

Udit is now leading a happy life with his wife Deepa, son Aditya, daughter-in-law (Shweta Agarwal), and grandchild (Tvisha Narayan Jha).

Credit-BollywoodShaadi

